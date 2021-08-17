Haiti PM Declares Three-day National Mourning As Earthquake Kills Over 1400 People

As the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced a three-day mourning period for the victims.

"The country is facing a catastrophe that has caused plenty of suffering, and starting tomorrow we decided to declare a three-day national mourning," Henry said on Monday.

The Prime Minister also announced the initiation of a dialogue with the political establishment, businesses, civil society and diaspora to determine a way out of the current humanitarian crisis.

Apart from the earthquake, Haiti is struggling due to limited resources

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency on Monday said the number of injured people rose to 6,000, with many of them having had to wait under the burning heat in order to get treated.

“We had planned to put up tents (in hospital patios), but we were told that could not be safe,” said Gede Peterson, director of Les Cayes General Hospital.

Patients were on beds and mattresses on the hospital’s open-air veranda, hooked up to IV bags of saline fluid. Others lay in the garden under bedsheets erected to shield them from the brutal sun.

The director said that the refrigeration in the hospital's morgue has not worked for three months, but after the earthquake struck Saturday, staff had to store as many as 20 bodies in the small space. According to news agency Xinhua, around 3,000 houses were damaged in the powerful Earthquake.

The country has already been struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and political uncertainty following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, further deepening the roots of the crisis.

Why Haiti is prone to the devastating earthquake

According to experts, Haiti is prone to earthquakes as it sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust. Earthquakes can occur when those plates move against each other and create friction. Haiti is also densely populated.

Also, many of its buildings are designed to withstand hurricanes — not earthquakes. Those buildings can survive strong winds but are vulnerable to collapse when the ground shakes.

“Hispaniola sits in a place where plates transition from smashing together to sliding past one another,” said Rich Briggs, a research geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Geologic Hazards Science Center.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)