Haiti: Police Denies Role Of Interim Prime Minister In Jovernel Moise's Assassination

The assassination of Haitian President Jovernel Moise did not involve the country’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph, said Haitian police, which announced the detention of the slain president’s chief bodyguard and three other members of his security detail. The ease with which Moise was assassinated at his own house triggered scepticism of the killing being an inside conspiracy. However, on Thursday, authorities dismissed the doubts about the involvement of the interim president or any government official calling reports for the same as blatant "lies".

Police deny media reports

Addressing reporters, Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a report from Columbia based Caracol News that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing. Asserting that there was no evidence to support the claim, Charles warned against “all propaganda” creating a “diversion”. Later, Head of Columbian military Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas denied having any knowledge of Joseph or his involvement in the murder plot.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Head of Security at Haiti’s presidential residence had been placed in police custody as authorities continue to probe into the assassination of the country’s President Jovenel Moïse at his home. Dimitri Herard, who serves as the head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace was, on Wednesday, interrogated by the Inspector General after he failed to appear at a mandatory court hearing in the capital. Herard was later handed over to the police in the capital Port-au-Prince, where he said that he was expecting a “ fair chance at a fair investigation", CNN reported.

Haiti, located southeast of the US, went into turmoil after the country’s President Jovenel Moïse was killed and his wife Martine Moïse was wounded in a well-coordinated attack at their residence in the country's capital. In the gruesome attack, the Haitian leader was shot 12 times in the head and his eyes gouged out. Haitian Police fatally shot four suspects while twenty-six Colombians and two Haitian-Americans have been arrested so far over Moïse’s assassination. The police recovered Colombian passports, assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies, and materials including bolt cutters and hammers from the detainees.

Image: AP