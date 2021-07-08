Haiti President Assassinated: Here's All You Need To Know About The Former Banana Exporter

In an unfortunate incident, Haiti President Jovonel Moïse was killed at his private residence on July 7, Wednesday. A former banana exporter jumped into the political pit of Haiti in 2017. According to reports, since ascends to the Prez House, the Caribbean nation has witnessed a steep surge in instability and violence.

The Attack

Several videos surfaced on the internet after the assassination of Jovonel Moïse. Unverified videos of unidentified assailants were seen to burst into Moïse's residence disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents around 1 am local time. They were heard yelling in Spanish and English. The assailants open-fired at the Prez's resident at Pout-au-Prince leaving him dead and his wife Martine Moïse severely injured. According to local police, there were four suspects involved in the slaughter of the Haiti President. Four suspected killers have been fatally shot and others in custody, AP reported.

Entrepreneur to Politics

Moïse was known as the "Neg Bannan nan" or "Banana Man" in Haiti due to his agricultural export background. He won the presidential elections on November 20, 2016. A successor to former President Michel Martelly, he won among 27 candidates. Even though Moïse won his first Presidential Elections, he didn't get the majority which led to a subsequent delay and postponement for various reasons including Hurricane Mathew. He wanted to improve the economic conditions of the people, Moïse told in an interview with Associated Press. He often based his policies on ideas drawn from business. His key campaign themes were great developments prospects in the agriculture, water supply, and energy sector.

Kidnapping, Corruption and more

The deceased President Jovonel Moïse took over the leadership of the poorest nation in the western hemisphere in this darkest hours. He faced severe corruption allegations in economic management, a surge of street protests and criminal activities, and antisocial behavior like kidnapping, gang violence, drug abuse, robbery, and murders.

Future of Haiti

The impoverished nation is now left with a power vacuum. In the wake of the emergency, law, and order, Covid-19 protocols, food supplies, and healthcare facilities have toppled leading to alarming fear among citizens in the nation. On Wednesday morning, the government declared a two-week emergency. Furthermore, Dominican Republic has announced a closedown of borders and halt international flights from its neighbor.

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. We condemn this heinous act — and stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 7, 2021

“I strongly condemn the appalling assassination of President Moïse this morning. Canada stands ready to support the people of Haiti and offer any assistance they need.”—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) July 7, 2021

The international community has strongly criticized the killing. US President Joe Biden has called it 'heinous'. Canadian President Justin Trudeau referred to the incident as "appalling". UN Security Council has ordered a closed-door meeting on the assassination.

(Input: AP and Twitter)