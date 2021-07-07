Haiti President Jovenel Moise Assassinated At Private Residence, Wife Injured In Attack

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the 42nd President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated by an unknown group of armed commandos on early Wednesday, newly appointed Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement. The Haiti President was killed in his private residence an hour after midnight on Wednesday. The official statement did not identify the assailants but said that they were Spanish speaking.

Jovenel Moise's wife, the first lady, has also been injured by a gunshot in the attack. The first lady has been hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment. PM Claude Joseph has termed the attack as 'odious, inhumane and barbarous'. The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

Political crisis in Haiti

Jovenel Moise was sworn in as the Haitian President on February 7, 2017. His tenure was marred with a critical outbreak of protests in 2018 which grew across the Caribbean country. Led by opposition leader Jean-Charles Moise these protests which began with demonstrations against the rising fuel prices, went on to demand President Moise's resignation and accuse the government of corruption.

After a slew of protests in 2018, the next year saw even vast protests which were followed by a spree of violence. On 12 February 2019, protesters burned down a popular market, looted stores and assisted with a prison break in Aquin that freed all of the facility's prisoners. President Jovenel Moise, however, remained undeterred and stated that he would not step down to make way for 'gangs and drug traffickers to take over the country'. In September and October 2020, more protests occurred throughout the country leading to political instability.