Haiti President's Widow Recounts Assassination, Says 'They Thought I Was Dead'

The wife of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse said the men who murdered her husband also believed they had killed her in the assassination. In her first interview since the assassination, Martine Moïse told The New York Times about the terrifying moments when gunmen burst into their home, shot her and then killed the president before rifling through her husband’s files looking for something. Martine revealed that the killers eventually found what they were looking for, and made cursory efforts on their way out to see if she was still alive.

In the interview, which was posted on the newspaper’s website, Martine described the moment her husband was gunned down next to her and said, “The only thing that I saw before they killed him were their boots. Then I closed my eyes, and I didn’t see anything else”.

She said that after firing the fatal shots, attackers ransacked the room and looked through the president’s file, all the while speaking Spanish. “'That’s not it. That’s not it,” Martine recalled them saying before one finally declared, “That’s it." Martine said that she doesn’t know what they were seeking or found. “They were looking for something in the room, and they found it,” she said.

Further, Martine added, “When they left, they thought I was dead”.

Martine survived and was rushed for emergency treatment to the United States, where she spoke to the newspaper while flanked by security guards, diplomats and family. She revealed that before the group of “highly trained and heavily armed” people reached them, they were jarred awake by gunshots outside their home, prompting Jovenel Moïse to pick up a phone and call for help. She said that the president had called Dimitri Hérard and Laguel Civil - the two officials in the president’s security operation.

'Only oligarchs and system could kill him'

Martine said that she still can't grasp how people got past 30 to 50 security personnel stationed at the president's home. None of them were killed or wounded in the attack. “I don’t understand how nobody was shot,” she said. Marine even went on to say that she wants all those responsible to be brought to justice. She believes that Haitian elites are those who could’ve organised such a brazen attack.

“Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him,” Martine said.

Meanwhile, Haitian police have arrested the head of President's security over the ongoing probe that's so far implicated Colombian mercenaries in the president's slaying. Authorities have arrested more than 20 suspects for alleged direct links to the killing. The majority of them were former Colombian soldiers, many of whom officials say were duped. It is worth mentioning that Jovenel Moise had been ruling the nation by decree, as gang violence spiked and Covid-19 spread.

(Image: AP)