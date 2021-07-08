Haiti Prez Assassinated: UNSC May Hold Urgent Meet To Discuss Situation On July 8

French Ambassador and President of the Security Council Nicolas de Riviere said that the UN Security Council may conduct an emergency meeting on Thursday to consider the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Moise was slain at his home by an unidentified squad of shooters. Haiti proclaimed a state of emergency following the incident. "Maybe, tomorrow, I think, we [will] discuss Haiti," said de Riviere. The death of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was condemned "in the strongest terms" by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, July 7.

UN Security Council may intervene in Haiti situation

This crime's perpetrators must be brought to justice. In a statement, Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Haiti, as well as the late president's family. The secretary-general urged all Haitians to uphold the constitution, remain united in the face of this heinous atrocity, and reject all forms of violence.

Following the death of President Jovenel Moïse, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared martial law over Haiti's territory. "Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," Joseph said.

Assassination by armed and trained gunmen

Claude Joseph, the acting Prime Minister, declared martial law across the country. He claimed the gunmen entered about 1:00 a.m. local time and described the President's shooting as "heinous, horrible, and barbaric conduct," adding that the perpetrators were "foreigners who spoke English and Spanish." He went on to say that the situation was under control and that the assassins will be apprehended. According to reports, a nearby homeowner heard the attack and thought there was an earthquake due to the amount of gunfire.

The Dominican Republic shuts off borders with Haiti

Martial law, often known as a state of emergency, allows for the prohibition of public meetings, the use of military force by police, and a broadening of administrative authorities. During this state of emergency, the acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has advised the population to be calm. The Dominican Republic, a neighbouring country, has ordered that its borders with Haiti be closed immediately. The international airport has been closed by authorities. A number of foreign figures, including France's UN ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, Colombian President Iván Duque, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and even the United Nations Security Council, have expressed their condolences on Twitter.

President Jovenel Moïse had been in power since February 2017. During his stint in office, he was confronted with a wave of violent protests in the capital, as well as a wave of violent actions such as kidnappings, gang violence, anti-government marches, and a huge number of COVID cases.

