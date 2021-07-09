Haiti Prez Assassination: 26 Colombians, 2 Americans Killed Jovenel Moïse, Says Police

A hit squad composed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans assassinated Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse earlier this week, police said. According to The Guardian, police chief Léon Charles informed that eight of the suspects are still on the run, while 17, including the two Americans, have been arrested. The officials tracked the suspected assassins to a house near the scene of the crime in Petionville, a northern, hillside suburb of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Following a night long firefight, the police were able to detain a number of suspects on July 8.

During a press conference, Charles paraded 17 men before journalists and showed a number of Colombian passports plus assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies and materials including bolt cutters and hammers. He said that 15 Colombians were captured, as well as two Haitian Americans. Three of the assailants were also killed and eight remained on the run, Charles said.

It is not yet clear who planned the attack or what motivated it. According to a statement from Taiwan’s ministry of foreign affairs, eleven of the suspects were arrested after breaking onto the Embassy of Taiwan in Port-au-Prince, which sits near the residence where Moïse was killed. The ministry’s statement read that early on Thursday morning embassy security discovered the “group of armed suspects”, described as “mercenaries” and notified the Haitian government. Taiwan agreed “without hesitation” to allow Haitian police access.

Colombia’s government, on the other hand, has reportedly said that at least six members of the alleged hit squad appeared to be retired members of its military. According to BBC, it has pledged to assist Haiti with its investigation efforts. The US state department, meanwhile, said that it could not confirm if any of its citizens had been detained. Investigators are still searching for the masterminds of the killing, which has triggered some civil unrest in what is the poorest nation in the Americas.

Haiti President's assassination

Meanwhile, after Moise was assassinated, an Emergency Council of Ministers meeting declared Martial law in the state. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph informed that the gunmen entered at 1:00am (local time) and called the shooting of the President a "heinous, inhuman and barbaric act", saying the attackers were "foreigners who spoke English and Spanish". Martial law or the state of emergency allows for banning of gatherings, use of military force for police and broadens the scope of executive powers. Joseph has asked the public to remain calm during this state of emergency.

Jovenel Moise had been in power as President since February 2017. During his term in office, he faced a wave of violent demonstrations in the Capital, a wave of violent acts like kidnapping, gang violence, anti-government protests, and a large number of COVID cases. The assassination occurred a day after Ariel Henry was named as the new Prime Minister by Jovenel Moise.

(Image: AP)