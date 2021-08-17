Haitians Seek Help At Overloaded Hospitals As Country Ravaged By Storm After Quake

As the country was still reeling from the devastating earthquake, tropical storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains forcing people to seek help at overloaded hospitals. A hospital in the badly damaged town of Les Cayes was so crowded with patients after the earthquake that many had to lie in corridors, verandas and hallways, however, doctors battled in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people. The patients were on stretchers on the floor or on cots in crowded rooms with relatives by their sides. Grace regained tropical storm status after falling to the level of a tropical depression. The officials warned that rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas before the storm moved on. The southwestern part of the country, hit hardest by the earthquake, has also been wiped due to heavy winds and strong winds.

Orange alert issued in southern peninsula

Forecasters warned that Grace’s rain and wind could lead to mudslides and flash flooding as it slowly passed by Tiburon Peninsula before heading towards Jamaica and southeastern Cuba on Tuesday. The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, which is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The country’s civil protection agency has also issued an orange alert and warned of "heavy rain, thunder and gusts of wind" on the southern peninsula of the country, where rescue workers were still searching for survivors from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

PM declares a state of emergency

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has been in the post less than a month, has declared a state of emergency. Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving some 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged. The disaster revisited the memories of the devastating 2010 earthquake, which caused enormous damage to Haiti’s gross domestic product, according to the World Bank. Struggling to recover from that the Caribbean country, in 2016, was pounded by Hurricane Matthew - the worst storm to hit it in half a century.

