Haiti's Acting PM To Step Down In Wake Of President Moise’s Assassination, Says Official

In the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph will now step down from his post. According to the Independent, negotiations are still ongoing, but Haiti elections minister Mathias Pierre informed that Ariel Henry, who Moise had designated to replace Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country. It is worth mentioning that Moise was fatally shot on July 7 when assailants armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

According to The Independent, the expected change in leadership follows a statement from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph as it called for the creation of a “consensual and inclusive government”. On Saturday, the Core Group had said that it “strongly encourages” the designated PM Henry to continue the mission entrusted to him to form such a government.

The Core Group is composed of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the US, France, the European Union and representatives from the United Nations and the Organisation of American States. It had added that as Haiti faces “serious dangers,” the members of the group express the wish that all political, economic and civil society actors in the country fully support the authorities in their efforts to restore security throughout the country. Moreover, the group also called for the organization of “free, fair, transparent and credible legislative and presidential elections as quickly as possible”.

Joseph, Henry made significant progress: UN

The United Nations, on the other hand, said that Joseph and Henry had made significant progress in the past week to end the impasse. On Monday, the UN said that it supports dialogue to find “minimal consensus” for holding fair legislative and presidential elections. It is worth noting that authorities have arrested more than 20 suspects for alleged direct links to the killing. The majority of them were former Colombian soldiers, many of whom officials say were duped.

Meanwhile, Moise’s wife, Martine, arrived in Haiti on Saturday aboard a private jet clad in black and wearing a bulletproof vest. Martine returned to the Caribbean nation for Moise’s funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the attack at their private residence. She has not issued a statement yet or spoken publicly as the government prepared for the July 23 funeral that will be held in Port-au-Prince.

