Hajj Pilgrimage In Photos: Downsized Rituals Begin In Saudi Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

In view of the global pandemic, Hajj Pilgrimage has been scaled down this year in order to avoid transmission of COVID-19.
Pilgrims arrived at King Abdulaziz Airport for the Hajj pilgrimage on July 25. Social distancing measures were followed in view of pandemic.
The hajj, which begins on July 29, normally draws around 2.5 million people for five days and marks one of the world’s largest gatherings of people from around the world.
This year, Hajj Ministry said only 1,000 to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage.
Safety measures are in place as Saudi Arabia has one of the Mideast’s largest outbreaks with nearly 269,000 reported COVID-19 infections, including 2,760 deaths.
Although the hajj often draws all age groups, pilgrims this year were required to be between the ages of 20 and 50, and in good health.