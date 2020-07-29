Last Updated:

Hajj Pilgrimage In Photos: Downsized Rituals Begin In Saudi Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

This year, Saudi's Hajj Ministry said only 1,000 to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. 

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
In view of the global pandemic, Hajj Pilgrimage has been scaled down this year in order to avoid transmission of COVID-19.

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
Pilgrims arrived at King Abdulaziz Airport for the Hajj pilgrimage on July 25. Social distancing measures were followed in view of pandemic.

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
The hajj, which begins on July 29, normally draws around 2.5 million people for five days and marks one of the world’s largest gatherings of people from around the world.

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
This year, Hajj Ministry said only 1,000 to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. 

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
Safety measures are in place as Saudi Arabia has one of the Mideast’s largest outbreaks with nearly 269,000 reported COVID-19 infections, including 2,760 deaths.

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
Although the hajj often draws all age groups, pilgrims this year were required to be between the ages of 20 and 50, and in good health.

Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19
The hajj is one of Islam’s most important requirements, performed once in a lifetime. It follows a route the Prophet Muhammad walked nearly 1,400 years ago.

