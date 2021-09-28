Hakuho, Sumo's Most Decorated Record-holding Grand Champion From Japan Retires At 36

The most successful sumo wrestler, Yokozuna Hakuho has decided to retire from the ring. As per the New York Times, Hakuho, a Mongolian, who moved to Japan at the age of 15 to continue sumo wrestling, has won more top-level championship titles, or yusho, than anybody else in history of the sport. At age of 36, Hakuho informed the Japan Sumo Association on Monday about his retirement decision.

In 2006, Hakuho earned his first championship at the top makuuchi level. A year later, he was given the prestigious title of yokozuna, which is only given to the best champions. Since then, each year, Hakuho has won nearly one of the six yearly top tournaments, and he has done even better in the years 2010 and 2014 in which he won five of the six tournaments. In 2015, he surpassed Taiho's milestone of 32 top-level victories set in 1971.

The defining moments of the Sumo’s most decorated champion

Hakuho's career was packed with records and significant events, with 1,187 overall wins and 1,093 makuuchi division triumphs. While in recent times, Hakuho has suffered from a knee condition. He was even tested positive for coronavirus in January, which made him skip competitions. The sumo officials even cautioned him that skipping so many tournaments may result in forced retirement. However, in the month of July, he returned to form to win his 45th career championship in Nagoya which is the sole event he participated in the year.

According to the Sumo rules in elite championships, each wrestler gets a match every day for 15 days. Hakuho finished 15-0 in his final tournament, that is he won every single match in 15 days. It was also his 16th “perfect victory,” in a championship with no defeats is known. After his triumph in July, Hakuho remarked by saying that he never anticipated winning the title with a record of no losses at his age. He went on to say that as he has now won, he believes that he can fight in the future.

Hakuho faced criticism

The New York Times reported that the talent and track record of Hakuho is unquestionable, yet, he has faced several criticisms in the tradition-rich sport. In a 2019 tournament, he asked the fans to clap. However, as the formal ceremonies had not yet finished, this was considered an etiquette violation, and he was penalised by the sumo officials. In 2019, Hironori Yano, the head of the Yokozuna Deliberation Council stated that being a yokozuna brings increased responsibilities, which even includes functioning as a role model.

As recent as his farewell victory in July, he was chastised for aggressive tactics like heavy slapping in the face and providing additional nudges after a battle had ended. He has also been rebuked for a technique wherein he sidesteps the charging opponent, allowing his energy to carry him out of the ring. This is a legal movement but is not considered a true sumo spirit.

Hakuho is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds, was born with the name Mönkhbatyn Davaajargal. He was later given a single ring name, Hakuho, which refers to the White Peng, a mythical Japanese gigantic bird.

(Image: AP)