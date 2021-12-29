Hamas Calls PA Leader Abbas' Meeting With Benny Gantz 'reprehensible'

Palestinian National Authority (PNA) or (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas met Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the city of Rosh Ha'ayin on Tuesday, which has been heavily criticised by the Palestinian political and militant organisation Hamas. This is the first time in ten years that the PA leader had a meeting with Israel. However, Hamas has condemned Abbas' meeting with Gantz, calling it reprehensible and condemnable.

Hazim Qasim, who is the spokesperson of Hamas claimed that this is an attack on the West Bank uprising, referring to a recent conflict between Hamas and Israel, according to Sputnik. Another spokesperson of Hamas, Sami Abu Zuhri stated that Israeli are united on the policy of killing and seizing Palestinian rights.

Execution of economic and civilian measures

Benny Gantz stated that he and Abbas talked about the execution of economic and civilian measures, as well as the importance of improving security coordination and preventing terror and violence for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians, according to Sputnik. Mahmoud Abbas adviser Hussein al-Sheikh stated that they dealt with the significance of developing a political horizon that leads to a political settlement.

Hussein al-Sheikh also went on to say that both parties talked about the growing number of Jewish settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is causing tensions. Israel has increased the number of settlements in recent years, with the total now exceeding 200. The issue of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, which the UN considers to be occupied territory, remains a major stumbling block in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The two-state solution to the conflict is an UN-backed idea that calls for two independent sovereign entities to coexist peacefully. However, the two countries have not yet agreed on where the border between them should run.

Abbas administration as the sole viable alternative

Hamas constantly causes issues for Israel making it difficult to operate peacefully at the West Bank. Earlier in the year, in August, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz stated that he saw the Abbas administration as the sole viable alternative to the Palestinian political and military movement Hamas, which administers Gaza. According to Sputnik, he stated that Hamas will become weaker as the Palestinian Authority grows stronger. He further said that when the Palestinian Authority is better capable of enforcing the order, there will be more secure and their hand will be less forced.