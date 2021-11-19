Hamas Condemns UK's Move To Ban Resistance Movement, Demands Apology

Hamas, the Palestinian fundamentalist group that de-facto governs the Gaza Strip, has condemned a move by the British administration that could see its supporters face up to 14 years in prison. In a statement published on Hamas’ official website, the resistance moment said that instead of apologising and rectifying its “historical sin”, the British administration is supporting (Israeli) “aggressors.” By the term “historical sin,” Hamas was referring to Balfour Declaration and British Mandate which it said handed over “Palestinian lands to the Zionist movement”. Interestingly, even back then, Palestinians had objected to the resolutions stating that it would subjugate Arabs.

“Instead of apologising and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people … [Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims,” Hamas said in a statement. “Resisting occupation, by all available means, including armed resistance, is a right guaranteed by international law to people under occupation,” they added calling for support from followers.

Patel moves to proscribe Hamas

Earlier in the day, British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is on a trip to Washington DC, tweeted that she has taken action to proscribe Hamas in its entirety. Backing her decision further, Patel emphasised that the resistance moment has “significant terrorist capability” including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry. It is imperative to note that Washington has already declared Hamas as a terror group.

Today I have taken action to proscribe Hamas in its entirety.



This government is committed to tackling extremism and terrorism wherever it occurs. pic.twitter.com/TQfPzomyIm — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) November 19, 2021

Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades banned in the UK. So far, the UK has instated a ban on the military wing of Hamas known as the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades led by Mohammed Deif and its deputy, Marwan Issa. According to UK’s The Times, some of the British supporters of Hamas such as left-leaning British politician and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn might now be convicted if they spoke in favour of Hamas as the speech would violate Terrorism Act 2000. In 2009, Corbyn described members of Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends”. Later, the former Labour party leader back paddled telling the home office select committee that with hindsight he would have refrained from using the phrase.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP