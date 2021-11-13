Hamas Overjoyed By The Massive Turnout For Wasfi Kabaha Funeral In Jenin

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral of former Palestinian Authority minister of prisoners affairs Wasfi Kabaha who died of COVID-19 last week in the city of Jenin, as per the report by Jerusalem Post. The massive turnout at the funeral, according to Hamas leaders is a statement of faith in the Islamist movement and its resistance to Israel. Kabaha served as a minister in Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's Palestinian national unity government in 2007.

Hundreds of masked gunmen from Hamas' and Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) armed wings, as well as the Izaddin al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades, attended Kabaha's funeral in Jenin on Friday. According to Jerusalem Post, Palestinians consider the mass funeral as a show of force by Hamas and PIJ followers in the West Bank, as well as a direct challenge to the Palestinian National Authority (PA). In Jenin and its environs, Hamas and the PIJ have a substantial presence.

Kabaha was a vocal opponent of the PA

Kabaha died at 62, and was a vocal opponent of the PA, particularly the West Bank security forces' crackdown on Hamas and PIJ members, according to Jerusalem Post. For security-related offences, he had served nearly 14 years in Israeli prison. He claimed that he was abused by the interrogators when he was detained in Israel.

The political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, speaking to the mourners over the phone from Qatar, said the burial represented a renewal of devotion to Hamas and the struggle because thousands of Palestinians attended. Haniyeh also stated that the enormous turnout reflected widespread public support for Hamas' principles, particularly its rejection to recognise Israel's right to exist and hostility to give up one inch of Palestine's land.

Palestinians rally behind the resistance

Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas' political department stated that the turnout indicated that Palestinians rally behind the resistance. He went on to say that the West Bank was on the verge of initiating a new intifada against Israel. The vast number of Palestinians who attended Kabaha's funeral give hope to Palestine and the entire nation, according to Fathi Qara'wi, a former Hamas MP from the West Bank. The big turnout, according to Sheikh Hassan Yusef, a top Hamas official in the West Bank, is a message to all those who question Hamas.

Image: Twitter/@Sorya2010