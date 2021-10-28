Hamas Sentences Six Palestinians To Death For Collaborating With Israel

The Hamas terror group on Thursday informed that they had sentenced six Palestinian "informants" to death. The military court had issued the sentence to six Palestinians for their collaboration with Israel, reported news outlet Hamodia. The group's military court issued the sentence to "informants" which included death sentence and other sentences like life term, acquittal.

Hamas sentences six Palestinians to death

Hamas has always been against people who have allegedly collaborated with Israel. After the Hamas terror group took control, Egypt has put the Gaza strip under blockade, as per the report by Hamodia. Hamas on October 28 informed that people who have collaborated with Israel and will turn themselves in will have little more lenient terms. Furthermore, they stated that they had issued sentences after completing all the legal procedures.

They informed that the people who were convicted had been allowed legal protection. For the death sentence, as per the Palestinian law, the permission of the Palestinian leader is required, however, Hamas in Gaza has given several death penalties without the approval of the Palestinian leader. As per the Hamodia report, the Rights group in Gaza have called on Hamas to reduce death penalty. In 2020, three people who were convicted in the killing of a Hamas commander were hanged or killed by firing in public.

Last month, Israeli aircraft struck a series of targets in the Gaza Strip while Palestinian militants launched rockets into Israel. The violence took place shortly before Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, was heading to Egypt, according to AP. The Israeli military reported three separate rocket launches and revealed that at least two of them were intercepted by its rocket defences. The Israeli army informed that they attacked a number of Hamas targets in retaliation to the rockets targeted into Israel. No casualties were reported on either side. Furthermore, the Israeli armed forces informed that a person tried to stab a soldier at a busy intersection in the West Bank. However, they added that the soldiers shot the attacker, who was taken to a hospital. Islamist militant group Hamas did not claim responsibility for the attack.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP