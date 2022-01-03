Hamas Threatens Tel Aviv Over Airstrikes; Israel PM Warns Enemies Of Consequences

The militant Palestinian nationalist and Islamist movement Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization by several Western nations, lambasted Israel for its new military aggression against Palestinians after the series of airstrikes in response to the rocket launched at Tel Aviv.

Israel Defense Forces' fighter jets and helicopters earlier yesterday conducted retaliatory strikes on a production facility and outposts belonging to the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

"Hamas is responsible and bears the consequences for all activity in and emanating from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a tweet. Now in a retaliatory response to the Israeli forces, Hamas issued threats to Tel Aviv, stressing that the "enemy’s targeting of some Gaza areas and its agricultural lands tonight is new aggression added to the occupation’s record of crimes against our Palestinian people."

This morning, 2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel.



According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place as the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of central Israel.

'Resistance will continue': Hamas

In an official statement released on the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement site on January 3, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem warned Israel saying, "Our resistance will continue".

Further, Quassem warned, "Its our duty to defend our Palestinian people and liberate our land and our holy sites from the occupation and its colonial settlers until achieving the inevitable triumph." Quassem added that the rebel militia will continue to "repel the enemy’s [Israel’s] raids".

The designated terror faction acknowledged Palestinians' resistance on the front lines with the occupiers in the prisons of Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Negev, and the Gaza Strip.

PM Bennett: "Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on a series of targets in a Hamas rocket manufacturing complex in Khan Yunis. Additionally, the IDF targeted a number of Hamas positions on the Gaza border.

As at least two rockets were blasted inside the Israeli territory, neither the Hamas nor Islamic Jihad or the other major Palestinian militant groups operating in Gaza took the responsibility for the attack. Instead, the terror operatives across the conflict-ridden Gaza blamed weather conditions for what they alleged an 'unintentional' rocket maneuvering.

Hamas roped in Egyptian mediators to tell Tel Aviv that the faction was not responsible for the rocket launches, Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported.

Israel Defense Force airstriked targets of

Hamas' Qaddissiyah site (known to be a rocket manufacturing facility for Al-Qassam)



An airstrike via a helicopter on the site followed by three missiles strikes from an Israeli Air Force jet in retaliation to rockets fired from Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces meanwhile said they shelled Hamas military posts near Gaza's border with Israel in response to the rocket launches and struck a Hamas outpost west of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Israeli media outlets, and Hamas-affiliated media reported that Gaza terrorists fired anti-aircraft weapons at an Israeli aircraft. However, no injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Hamas media claimed that resistance fighters had launched experimental rockets that hit Tel Aviv. IDF also released video of the strikes by the aircraft and tanks on the Hamas facilities. "There will be a response, this is a serious and unacceptable event. The last word has not been said," a defense official told Kan news. "Rocket fired at the Israeli civilians is a serious matter," Walla news site quoted Israeli government officials as saying.

סרטון מתקיפות צה"ל הלילה ברצועת עזה: pic.twitter.com/YsSqev18RY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 2, 2022

'Our patience has run out': Israel PM

At the memorial ceremony commemorating the victims and fighters killed in the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip earlier, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennet had warned the Hamas terror group that Israel’s patience has run out and any hostilities will be similarly retaliated with full force.

On Sunday, the IDF said two rockets were fired from Gaza toward central Israel, which Hamas said were the test-fire missiles. PM Bennett once again hardened his stance as the two sides exchanged fire for the first time in recent months.

Speaking about the retaliatory strike on Hamas rocket manufacturing complex in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Bennett said: "I want to make something clear: all of Hamas' stories about lightning and thunder, that repeat themselves winter after winter, are no longer relevant. Those who aim missiles toward the State of Israel will bear the responsibility."

In a statement to Army Radio, Israel's Security cabinet member and justice minister Gideon Sa’ar said that Sunday's strikes were proportionate and a part of the "far tougher" policy against Hamas. Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system was not activated at the time of the rocket launches on Tel Aviv and may have resulted in civilian casualties, the Israeli side asserted.

Hamas, via negotiators from Egypt, warned Israel that it will retaliate if any attack on Gaza or Palestinians is launched. Egyptian officials pushed Israel to avoid further escalation but failed to convince Tel Aviv not to strike, an unnamed negotiator told Russia's Sputnik, adding that the fire exchanges risk a "full-blown war", which neither side wants.

Egypt helped broker a fragile ceasefire earlier, putting an end to the 11-day hostilities during the May 2021 conflict between Hamas and Israel.