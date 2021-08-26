Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah Put Under House Arrest 'effectively' In Kabul: Reports

Taliban insurgents captured Afghanistan on August 15, following the collapse of President Ashraf Ghani’s government. According to a report by CNN on Thursday, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are "effectively" under house arrest in Kabul since the takeover.

The Taliban searched Abdullah's home on Wednesday, August 25, and also confiscated cars of politicians who are currently at the mercy of the terrorist group, the report stated. Meanwhile, ex-President of the Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has reportedly taken refuge in the UAE. However, Ghani is in talks with the Taliban to return to Afghanistan, ANI reported last week.

Karzai and Abdullah stayed in Kabul after the Taliban's ascent to power

Former president Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah stayed in Kabul after the Taliban's ascent to power and the group has reportedly held talks with both leaders. The Taliban has also promised to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan. During its first presser earlier this month, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had promised to establish a government that "includes all sides". Last week, Abdullah Abdullah and Karzai met the 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour and discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens, reported ANI. "In order to return to normality in the capital Kabul, it is imperative that citizens...feel safe and secure," Abdullah reportedly told Taliban's acting Kabul governor.

Taliban making an effort to crack deals with former Afghan officials

The Taliban is leaving no stone unturned to crack deals with former Afghan officials in order to gain international recognition and get back access to billions of dollars in international reserves. This comes after the European Union had warned the Taliban and the Afghan government that violent seizure of power in the country may lead to Afghanistan's international isolation and cut-off from financial assistance. Meanwhile, several countries including India are carrying out the evacuation process in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in the war-torn country. This was the second phone call between both leaders in the last 10 days.

(With inputs from ANI)

