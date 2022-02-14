Hamid Karzai: Afghans, Taliban Must Not Give US & Others Any 'excuse To Be Against Us'

Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai on Saturday urged the Taliban regime and Afghans to find a way to come together and do their best to not give any nation any excuse to be against the war-torn country. Speaking at a press conference inside his sprawling compound in the capital of Kabul, Karzai lobbied for the traditional Afghan grand council, or Loya jirga, as a means to find consensus and establish a more representative administration.

“We, as Afghans, and the current acting Islamic government must do our best to not give America or any other country any excuse to be against us,” he stated, as quoted by ABC News.

In the same news conference, Karzai even went on to slam the US’ move to spend seized Afghanistan reserves on 9/11 families. While stating that Afghan people are also victims of terrorism, Karzai said that the US has no moral authority to spend the impoverished nation’s frozen funds to pay 9/11 victims. He pressed US President Joe Biden to rescind last week's order. He also called it “unjust and unfair”, adding that Afghans have also been victims of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

“The people of Afghanistan share the pain of the American people, share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died, who lost their lives in the tragedy of September 11,” said Karzai.

“We commiserate with them (but) Afghan people are as much victims as those families who lost their lives. ... Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan in their name is unjust and unfair and an atrocity against Afghan people,” he added.

Karzai further alleged that al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden was not brought to Afghanistan by Afghans, but by foreigners from Pakistan and that he was then returned to Pakistan, where he was killed. Afghans should not be made to pay for the terrorist leader’s actions, the former President said.

Karzai asks US to return Afghan money

Further, Karzai asked the US courts to return the Afghan money back to the Afghan people. “This money does not belong to any government.... this money belongs to the people of Afghanistan,” he stated. The former Afghan President demanded all $7 billion be returned to Afghanistan’s central bank to further its monetary policy. Karzai argued against Afghan reserves to international aid organisations to provide humanitarian aid.

“This money belongs to the people of Afghanistan. This is the property of the Afghan people and the Afghan people are the rightful owners of this property. I request President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision and to return the totality of Afghan assets, reserves back to the people of Afghanistan,” the former president added.

(Image: AP)

