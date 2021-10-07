Hamid Karzai Discusses Women's Education, Humanitarian Aid With UK PM's Special Envoy

Days after the Taliban deputy prime ministers held a meeting with the UK Prime Minister's special envoy Simon Gass, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday evening held a telephonic conversation with Gass, TOLO news reported. After the conversation, Karzai took to Twitter and elaborated on the conversation with Gass. According to his tweets, the two sides discussed the issues related to women education in Afghanistan and international humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

د افغانستان پخواني جمهور رئیس حامد کرزي چهارشنبې ماښام د افغانستان لپاره د انگلستان د صدراعظم د ځانګړي استازي ښاغلې سایمون گس سره تلیفونی خبرې وکړې.

په دې تلیفوني مکالمه کې افغانستان کې د برتانیې او نړۍ د بشري مرستو په اړه هر اړخیزې خبری وشوې.

همدارنګه د معارف،… pic.twitter.com/aGWb9GtcP5 — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) October 7, 2021

Notably, the Taliban-led government barred women from educational institutions and working sectors after they ousted the democratically elected government in August this year. Since then, women across the country have been protesting against the closure of schools and colleges for women. Despite that, the extremist group has not taken any concrete steps to fulfil their fundamental rights.

The Taliban has also proposed a ban on education. Meanwhile, in the next tweet, the former Afghan President discussed the clearance of salaries of the government employees and improving the health services in the country. Karzai also requested the UK Special envoy to take urgent measures in delivering aid for the upcoming winter.

… صحې خدماتو او نورو دولتی اداراتو د مامورینو د معاشونو د ورکړې، د نجونو د زده کړې او د ښځو د کار د بیا پیل په اړه هم خبرې او د نظر تبادله وشوه.

پخواني جمهور رئیس د راتلونکي ژمي لپاره د مرستو رسولو پر عاجل تدابیرو ټینګار وکړ. — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) October 7, 2021

According to a report by TOLO News, the second deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate, Abdul Salam Hanafi, has promised that the administration would pay the wages of its employees. However, he did not mention the timeline for his promises. Further, he said that the Taliban-led government have been making all efforts to launch major projects with regional countries, including Uzbekistan, and to resolve problems in transferring funds, reported TOLO News.

Deputy prime ministers meet Simon Gass

Earlier on October 5, deputy prime ministers Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi met Gass in the national capital, Kabul. According to the joint statement released by both the nations, Islamic Emirate wanted good relations with the world's countries, and that they would not allow anyone to threaten any country from Afghanistan. According to the statement, Hanafi and Baradar said that the Islamic Emirate would promote provisions for global humanitarian organisations to deliver aid to helpless Afghans. Meanwhile, in a reply, Gass had reiterated that the United Kingdom always wanted to have good relations with the Islamic Emirate.

Amid chaos, sigh of relief for lakhs of Afghans

It is worth mentioning that a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on 15 August, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country and taken asylum in different countries. Lakhs of people are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries. However, on Tuesday, a sign of good news came as a relief for lakhs of Afghan nationals willing to either flee from the country after the Taliban government has resumed the issuance of national identity cards and passports. It also allowed female employees to work in the passport department.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/AP