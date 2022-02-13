Hamid Karzai Urges US To Release Frozen Afghan Funds; Avers 'reserves Belong To People'

As Afghanistan grapples with the economic crisis, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who has been vocal since the Taliban took over, has slammed US President Joe Biden and urged to release the frozen assets.

According to a report by Khaama Press, Karzai admitted that the odd people of Afghanistan have shared a position on the reserve and added that the international community should return the money to the people. While addressing a press conference in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the ex-President attacked Biden for allocating $3.5 billion to the victims of 9/11 and reiterated that the US administration should return the frozen properties of the Afghan people.

Pointing fingers over the compensation delivered to the victims of 9/11, Karzai said that Saudi Arabian terrorist and founder of the Pan-Islamic militant organisation Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Ladin, was killed in Pakistan and that the "people of Afghanistan should not pay for his activities".

"We are cooperative with the Taliban when it comes to the release of Afghanistan’s assets but the money should be reserved in Afghan Central Bank when it is unfrozen. This reserve belongs solely to the Afghan people not to any government," Khaama Press quoted Karzai as saying.

Taliban wrote to US Congress seeking the release of foreign exchange reserves

Further, Karzai said that the people of Afghanistan were already facing the repercussions of terrorism and that the US was now punishing them. "No one can punish the victims," Karzai warned.

Earlier in November last year, the Taliban authorities asked the United States Congress to release the central bank assets frozen by the US government. Notably, the US has frozen the assets as a part of a pressure campaign aimed at getting Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect the rights of women and minorities.

"It is quite surprising that with the announcement of the new government, the administration of the United States of America slapped sanctions on the assets of our Central Bank. This goes against our expectations as well as the Doha Agreement," according to the letter published by Tolo News.

Image: AP