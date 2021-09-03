Hamid Karzai Wants Taliban & Afghan Resistance To Cease Panjshir Battle; Issues Statement

Amid the ongoing battles between the North Alliance-led Afghan Resistance and the Taliban in Panjshir Valley, the former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, called on both sides to cease their conflict and resort to dialogue. The former Afghan head of state urged both contesting sides of the war-ravaged country to prevent any further bloodshed of the innocent Afghans. This comes even as Hamid Karzai has been negotiating with the Taliban along with Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Hamid Karzai calls for Panjshir battle to stop

Taking to Twitter, Hamid Karzai stated, "Unfortunately, in recent days, despite the efforts of the reformers, military operations and fighting have started in Panjshir, which is a matter of deep concern and I do not consider the consequences to be in the interest of the country and the people. That is why I call on both sides that war is not only a solution but a wounded and suffering Afghanistan."

Further, he said, "Refreshes wounds and gives rise to discomfort. I hope that both sides will resolve the current issue through dialogue so that our afflicted people can enjoy complete peace and happiness." While Karzai's intention appears to be a noble one, his own current alignment remains unclear. There has been talk recently of the Taliban offering Ahmad Massoud a position in any government it forms, which was rejected. It is unknown if similar offers have been made to Karzai or Abdullah, who are effectively said to be under house arrest, though western media has also speculated that Karzai and Abdullah could take the wind out of the Afghan Resistance's sails if they come to any agreement with Taliban.

Afghanistan Crisis

As the fierce battle between the Northern Alliance Resistance and Taliban continues in Panjshir, the negotiations between both parties have evidently stalled. Despite the Taliban's continuous threats to vanquish the Northern Alliance and the spreading of mistruths regarding their purported gains, Taliban is facing formidable resistance from the Panjshir-based NRF led by Ahmad Massoud and Afghanistan's 'caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh who are both currently based in Panjshir Valley, the only region which is unchartered and out of the hands of the fundamentalist group.

New Afghan government

International reports claimed that Mullah Baradar will lead a new Afghan government set to be announced shortly. While the Taliban has urged the alliance to 'surrender peacefully', it has cut off the province's electricity and internet and laid a siege by blowing up bridges connecting the province. The Northern Resistance has claimed massive Taliban casualties, vowing to keep the 'Panjshir hope' alive.

On Thursday, the Taliban took out a victory parade in showcasing their weapons, advanced military equipment, explosives, vehicles, and helicopters - most of which were either seized from the Afghan troops, the US military or procured from affiliated terrorist organizations. In a show of strength to the world from an undisclosed location, the parade was led by Taliban’s suicide bombers exhibiting car bombs, barrel bombs, vest explosives, mines, and other advanced weapons. The parade was broadcasted on Afghanistan's national television, which has been taken over by the hardline terror outfit

As Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar gears up to form the new government in Afghanistan, top leaders of the United Arab Emirates are expected to mediate. However, earlier it was stated that the new leader will be Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the religious head of the terrorist group, who would lead the new government.