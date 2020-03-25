The Debate
Hanoi To Shut All Non-essential Services To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam has announced that it will limit public gatherings and close all non-essential services until further notice to curb COVID-19

Hanoi

Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam has announced that it will limit public gatherings and close all non-essential services until further notice as a part of measures to curb Coronavirus outbreak, its ruling body reportedly said on March 25. Hanoi People’s Committee reportedly said in a statement that all non-essentials services including cinemas, clubs, bars, pubs, restaurants, online game centres must be temporarily closed. 

READ: Coronavirus: Vietnam Confirms Four New Cases Taking Nationwide Tally To 21

141 confirmed coronavirus cases 

As per reports, the city has reportedly urged the places of worship not to organise events which involves a large number of people and also directed a limit on public gatherings. Vietnam has 141 confirmed Coronavirus cases with seven new cases. As per reports, the city authorities advised residents to stay indoors and avoid using public transport to curb the spread of community transmission. 

READ: Coronavirus Crisis: IIT Delhi Make Their Own Hand Sanitizers Amid Shortage
Earlier, authorities in Vietnam have temporarily suspended visa-free travel for Italians. According to reports, the suspension has been in effect from March 2. This action has been taken due to the growing concerns amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per reports, the Vietnamese government stated that visa-free travel for Italians was suspended due to the growing COVID-19 infections in Europe.

In an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus, Vietnam on February 28 reportedly announced that it will also suspend issuing visas to South Korean nationals.  According to international media reports, the Vietnamese government said that the measure aims to help the nation contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak and limit the impact of the epidemic on society.  

In another announcement, foreign nations who have previously visited South Korea would be subjected to 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Vietnam. 

READ: COVID-19: Iran To Ban Intercity Travel As Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2,000

READ: 'Take Pledge To Take Care Of 9 Poor Families During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown': PM Modi

