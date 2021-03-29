'Happy Holi': Morrison, Trudeau, Other Leaders Extend Greetings On Festival Of Colours

As India celebrates Holi, leaders from across the globe extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion. From Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to US Vice-President Kamala Harris, global leaders took to social media to wish people on the festival of colours. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also sent their wishes to the Hindu community all over the world.

While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished people and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, US Vice-President Kamala Harris shared a message of positivity and togetherness. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie sent wishes to all Hindus across the globe. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and British Home Secretary Priti Patel also extended Holi greetings.

Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that’s been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times. READ | Holi revellers violate COVID-19 norms in Mumbai suburb March 28, 2021

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 28, 2021

Happy Holi to everyone celebrating! This auspicious festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, making peace with one another, the arrival of spring and the end of winter. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/k6rK9KGKMr — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 28, 2021

Why is Holi celebrated?

This year the festival of Holi is on 29th March. According to the Hindu calendar, on the full-moon day of Phalgun month, Holika Dahan is celebrated and the next day people play Holi with colours. Holi is celebrated all across India with reasons varying from place to place. Although what is common in Holi is that it marks the beginning of spring in India and signifies the win of good over evil.

According to Bhagvata Purana, Hiranyakashyap, the demon king of Asuras, had the blessing that he could neither be killed by a human being nor an animal, neither on land, nor water and air, neither indoors nor outdoors. The blessing turned him into an arrogant man following which he started demanding people to worship him as a god. However, Hiranyakashyap’s own son Prahlad refused to worship him as a god. The king called on his sister Holika to trick Prahlad into sitting on fire with her. But the plan failed and Holika herself burnt to death.

(Image Credit: AP)