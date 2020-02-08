Harambe The Gorilla To Naruto The Money: Popular Pictures Of 21st Century

The 21st century witnessed a lot of pictures going viral for different reasons. These viral pictures ranged from Harambe the Gorilla, the black and blue dress that was seen as white and gold, Naruto the monkey, former President Barack Obama hugging Michelle Obama etc.

The black and blue dress

An incident of a black and blue dress being seen by others as white and gold went viral on the internet. According to reports, the picture of the dress was first posted a user on Tumblr with a caption that asked people to help him out determine the actual colour of the dress.

folks i do colors for a living and that dress is blue and black. the yellowish lighting is making the black part look sorta gold. — salaryman (@bobby) February 27, 2015

An explanation why you see this dress as blue and black or white and gold. pic.twitter.com/ayXpqavC9B — Andy Rexford (@andyrexford) February 27, 2015

Naruto the monkey's selfie

Another incident in the year 2011 went viral after monkey named Naruto (rare crested macaque) used photographer David Slater's camera to capture a selfie. After the picture garnered a lot of attention, many people contested to decide who owned the copyright of the image for a couple of years but later on, the copyright of Naruto's selfie was given to David Slater.

In 2011, nature photographer David Slater left some camera equipment out in the Indonesian rainforest. An enterprising Sulawesi crested macaque, identified by anthropologist Antje Engelhardt as the monkey known as “Naruto,” picked up a camera and took a selfie #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/y1j9pxER4z — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) June 21, 2018

Harambe the Gorilla

Another picture that went viral was of Harambe the Gorilla. He was fatally shot by zookeepers of the Cincinnati zoo after a toddler climbed over into his enclosure. The incident sparked divided opinions over whether the gorilla should have been killed or not.

Name: Harambe

Age: 21

Gender: Male

Species: Gorilla pic.twitter.com/QbL46ZvcP0 — 匚𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬 (@IICubensisII) February 4, 2020

Star-studded Oscar selfie

Popular talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres broke records on the internet after posting a star-studded selfie that was clicked during the 2014 Oscars. The picture featured the likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts etc. It became the first picture to be retweeted more than two million times.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

A heartwarming picture

A picture of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle became one of the most retweeted pictures. It was posted by Barack Obama on his Twitter handle after the 2012 Presidential elections.

