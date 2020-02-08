Union Budget
Harambe The Gorilla To Naruto The Money: Popular Pictures Of 21st Century

Rest of the World News

The 21st century witnessed a lot of pictures going viral for different reasons. These viral pictures ranged from Harambe the Gorilla, Naruto the monkey etc.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harambe

The 21st century witnessed a lot of pictures going viral for different reasons. These viral pictures ranged from Harambe the Gorilla, the black and blue dress that was seen as white and gold, Naruto the monkey, former President Barack Obama hugging Michelle Obama etc.

The black and blue dress

An incident of a black and blue dress being seen by others as white and gold went viral on the internet. According to reports, the picture of the dress was first posted a user on Tumblr with a caption that asked people to help him out determine the actual colour of the dress.

 

Naruto the monkey's selfie

Another incident in the year 2011 went viral after monkey named Naruto (rare crested macaque) used photographer David Slater's camera to capture a selfie. After the picture garnered a lot of attention, many people contested to decide who owned the copyright of the image for a couple of years but later on, the copyright of Naruto's selfie was given to David Slater.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Feature In A Viral Jaani Dushman & Avengers Mash-up Meme

Harambe the Gorilla

Another picture that went viral was of Harambe the Gorilla. He was fatally shot by zookeepers of the Cincinnati zoo after a toddler climbed over into his enclosure. The incident sparked divided opinions over whether the gorilla should have been killed or not.

Read: Lumiere Brothers' 'Arrival Of A Train At La Ciotat' Viral After Getting Restored In 4K

Star-studded Oscar selfie

Popular talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres broke records on the internet after posting a star-studded selfie that was clicked during the 2014 Oscars. The picture featured the likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts etc. It became the first picture to be retweeted more than two million times.

A heartwarming picture

A picture of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle became one of the most retweeted pictures. It was posted by Barack Obama on his Twitter handle after the 2012 Presidential elections.

Read: Dangerous TikTok Challenge That Exposes User's Eyes To Phone's Flash Goes Viral

Read: Viral Video Of Men Playing Cards Shows Florida Traffic Woes

