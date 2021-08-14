'Hard-won Rights Being Ripped Away From Afghan Girls And Women': UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Women in Afghanistan have faced major obstacles from time immemorial. From restrictions to honour killings, violence in all forms has left the lives of women and girls at a critical juncture amidst the Taliban-Afghanistan impassé. Following the current "out of control" situation in Afghanistan, United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the ripping away of the hard-earned rights of women in the war-torn nation under the Taliban regime.

UN Chief condemns human rights violation in Afghanistan

After horrific reports of Taliban-induced restrictions on Afghan women and children emerged, Guterres on August 13, Friday, took to Twitter to express his grief on the matter. "I am extremely disturbed by reports from areas captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan," he wrote. Witnessing the slipping away of hard-won progress by Afghanistan women and girls, Guterres added, "It is horrifying that hard-won rights are being ripped away from Afghan girls & women."

Meanwhile, the UN Chief has also sternly condemned the violations of human rights by the Taliban. Extending humanitarian support to the civilians of the war-torn nation, Guterres informed that the UN is "determined to promote the rights of all Afghans & provide life-saving humanitarian support".

Exit of international troops falters peace talks

As international troops exit the war-torn nation, the peace talks including discussions about women's rights are now in major danger. "Every day, the conflict is taking a bigger toll on civilians, especially women & children," Guterres added. The UN Chief during his speech urged all parties of their "obligation to protect civilians." He also directed the Taliban to "immediately end the offensive" and reiterated his call to "return to the peace table".

The Asia-Pacific community at the Amnesty International Conference has also expressed concerns about the backward drift of women's rights following the US troop withdrawal. The outcome threatens to undo more than 20 years of progress for women and girls, said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International Asia-Pacific Director. She urged the Afghan Government and its international partners to "unequivocally commit and work" to set the seal on the women's rights achievement and not let them be traded off to the rogue militant group during peace talks with the group, she added.

Women's rights in Afghanistan; a tangled web

Women in Afghanistan have been subjected to repression since the Taliban rule from 1996-2001. They were banned from appearing in public, let alone working with male subjects. They were also refused education and healthcare in public hospitals. The situation improved after US military entrance into the nation swept off Taliban presence in the major provinces. The women's and civil rights improved from 2001, with girls enrolling for education and participating in political, economic, and social fields. However, the situation seems to have worsened after the Taliban invaded about 65% of the Afghan territory following the US exit.

