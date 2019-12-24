Harrods Chief Michael Ward Won't Apologise For £2,000 Santa's Grotto

170-year-old British luxury brand Harrods is facing backlash for making it mandatory for buyers to spend a minimum of £2,000 for admittance. Harrods' boss Michael Ward doesn't see the change as a problem because he said he is targeting a particular group of people who are not concerned about money or credit card bills. Michael, while talking to the media, was unapologetic about his decision as the company is only targeting the most affluent.

£2,000 Santa grotto

People are not happy with Harrods' decision to implement the new minimum expenditure policy as they feel it is cruel in nature. Some people went as far as accusing Michael Ward of acting like the 'Grinch who stole Christmas'. While Michael is unapologetic about the new rule, Harrods has made a concession for 160 families who will be given a chance to visit the store's Christmas grotto for free.

James Browne, an annual visitor of the shop said that visiting Christmas grotto shouldn't be reserved only for those who are fortunate enough to frequent the store regularly and spend thousands of pounds. A visit to Harrods' Santa should be for all as it holds history and people have every right to see it. James also accused Harrods of commercialisation of the festive season as he said that they have lost the true meaning of Christmas.

Last year, Harrods posted a profit of £171 million under Michael Ward, who joined the company in 2006 and was brought in by former owner Mohamed Al-Fayad. Harrods is currently owned by the state of Qatar through the Qatar Investment Authority. The current store is at a 5-acre site of selling space in over 330 departments making it the biggest department store in Europe. The store is located on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, London and has been there since founder Charles Henry Harrod established the business in 1849.

