Haruki Murakami Slams Japan PM Suga For Poor COVID Measures; Says 'I See No Exit'

On Sunday, August 29, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami in his monthly radio show launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for failing to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. He accused PM Suga of ignoring the COVID surge and public concerns about the pandemic, reported The Associated Press (AP). Last month, just before the Olympics, Suga had said, “an exit is now in our sight after a long tunnel,” however, daily new cases have gone up nearly five times nationwide since the games began. Quoting Suga's comment, Murakami said, "If he really saw an exit, his eyes must be extremely good for his age. I am of the same age as Mr Suga, but I don’t see any exit at all," reported The AP. Criticising further, he said that it seems the Prime Minister does not listen to others, and perhaps he only has eyes that see well, or he sees only what he wants to see.

Murakami is Japan's renowned writer

Taking a jibe at PM Suga's comment further, Haruki Murakami also went on to say that people must survive until they really start seeing an "exit." Meanwhile, Murakami previously had also slammed politicians for reading texts prepared by bureaucrats and failing to communicate with powerful messages that can reach people’s hearts, reported The AP. Murakami is Japan's renowned writer who began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo. He wrote his first novel in 1979 titled “Hear the Wind Sing." His second novel “Norwegian Wood” came in 1987 which became his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star. He was also highly acclaimed for his bestsellers such as “A Wild Sheep Chase,” “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle,” and “1Q84," according to The AP.

Japan PM Suga faced criticism for holding Olympics amid health concerns

It should be noted here that Suga has faced criticism for being overly optimistic about vaccine efficacy and holding the Olympics and Paralympics despite surging health concerns and public interest. According to The AP, the COVID cases have tripled in Tokyo since the games began. It also reported that the support rate for the Suga-led government has plummeted to below 30% in August from about 70% in September last year. According to Prime Minister Suga, the country will fully vaccinate all eligible and willing people by October or November, however, experts are of the opinion that herd immunity would be impossible due to the highly contagious delta variant. Last week, the government expanded emergency COVID measures to cover about three-quarters of Japan, while as of now, about 44% of Japan's population is fully inoculated, reported The AP.

Image Credits: AP