Harvard University To Relocate Summer Language Program From Beijing To Taiwan

Amid tensions of escalated Chinese aggression in Southeast Asia, Harvard University has decided to relocate its intensive summer language program from Beijing to Taiwan. According to Harvard University student paper, The Crimson, quoting the program director Jennifer L Liu, the move came due to a 'lack of friendliness' from Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) in China. However, BLCU on Thursday refuted Liu's claims and asserted that it has 'made representations' to the program director, The Global Times reported.

According to Liu as told to The Crimson, the students and faculties under the program faced difficulties accessing classrooms to conduct classes and dorms to reside. "Giving the condition provided we really couldn't run the program with the quality that we are hoping to deliver to our students," said Liu as quoted by The Crimson.

The program director assumed that Beijing's attitude towards the program was influenced by its differences with the US. In 2019, BLCU notified students to refrain from celebrating July 4. "We were told that our students were not allowed to sing to celebrate," Liu told the Harvard paper. The classes for the next semester will begin with 60 students at Taipei's National Taiwan University (NTU), Taiwan Focus reported.

Move is 'strictly logistical': Chair of Harvard Center Shanghai

This is not the first time the Ivy League institution moved a program from Beijing, noted William C. Kirby a professor at China Studies and Chair of Harvard Center Shanghai. Refuting Liu's claims, Kirby argued that the move was strictly "logistical" and "Harvard has been forming closer connections to China."

Additionally, Harvard Associate Director of Communications from the Division of Continuing Education Harry Pierre told Global Times that the move is based on 'a wide array of operational factors.' He also added that the new location will present "different opportunities for instructors." Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Linjian during his Wednesday presser briefly reflected on the issue. As quoted by Global Times he highlighted China's support for foreign students and opposed 'attempts to politicise people-to-people exchanges.'

Tensions between US and China escalate amid the latter's differences with Taiwan

Tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. On the other hand, US-China relations have also remained rigid due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea. Also, the Taiwan-China relations have remained strained due to the dependence of the former on the US for military support. Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of "reunification."

