Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island After Heart Surgery

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of two felony sex crime charges that were levelled against him in October 2017 has now been transferred to Rikers Island after undergoing heart surgery on March 4. According to reports, Harvey had been due to go to Rikers Island, New York City's main jail complex for high-profile inmates and inmates with health issues, ever since his guilty verdict came out. However, the film producer was admitted to a hospital after he complained of physical discomfort after the verdict was announced.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Convicted, Johnny Depp's Divorce Debacle & Other Top Hollywood Updates

As per reports, Harvey underwent a four-hour surgery on Wednesday night to have the heart stent put in at Bellevue Hospital. As per reports, Rikers Island is the same facility where Weinstein's attorneys requested he be imprisoned, following his conviction by the Manhattan court.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Conviction Brings Peace To Rose McGowan, Says She Can Finally Breathe

Weinstein case

Harvey was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 by a Manhattan court on February 24. The 67-year-old film producer who was accused of sexual misconduct by over 80 women faces up to 25 years in prison. According to reports, the sentencing in the case is scheduled for March 11. Harvey Weinstein is also facing trial in a Los Angeles court where he has been accused of similar sexual misconduct.

Read: 'Burst Into Tears':Actress Rosanna Arquette Says After Harvey Weinstein's 'guilty' Verdict

After the verdict came out, many people took to social media to thank the women who stepped forward to speak the truth and among those was now-withdrawn Democratic presidential primary candidate Elizabeth Warren. The politician lauded Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public against Harvey Weinstein for her courage. Actress Rosanna Arquette, one of the actresses who accused Harvey of sexual assault also came out and lauded the verdict. Rosanna along with the other accuser will be testifying in Los Angeles court.

Read: Donald Trump Calls Harvey Weinstein's Conviction In Rape Trial 'great Victory' For Women

