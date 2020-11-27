'Has It Won China More Friends?':Ex-Aus PM Questions Beijing's 'dossier Of 14 Grievances'

Amid the rising tension between Australia and China, former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on November 27 warned that attempts to strong-arm his country into changing policies will fail and only damage China’s standing overseas. In recent months, relations between the two countries have deteriorated, with the latter even calling for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. In response, Beijing has imposed a large anti-dumping duty on Australian barley, banned beef exports and instigated anti-dumping and subsidy investigations into cheap Australian wine in China.

According to South China Morning Post, Turnbull said that Beijing’s recent restrictions on Australian exports and public airing of grievances over the Australian government were counterproductive and would not win concessions from Canberra. The former PM also said that Beijing’s aggressive approach to foreign policy had weakened its influence overseas. Further, he also spoke about the the 'dossier of 14 grievances'.

Turnbull said, “The fundamental point is this: when someone tries to coerce you or bully you, threaten you, you can't take a backward step. If you do, then all that it will do is invite more coercive activity. The best thing that can happen, frankly, is for this episode to come to an end, and for Australia and China to get back to a traditional, businesslike relationship”.

He added, “Has it won China more influence? No. Has it won China more friends [or] persuaded other countries to be more compliant? No ... if the object of your foreign policy is, among other things, to win friends and increase your influence in the world, how is any of this helpful?”

Australia looks forward to resumption of talks

Recently, the Chinese embassy in Canberra had released a dossier of 14 grievances, which has further poisoned bilateral relations between the two countries. According to reports, the list included Canberra’s proposal for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, its ban on Huawei’s involvement in 5G. Turnbull called the dossier “out of the ordinary” and “so plainly counterproductive” and further added that the Australian government took a measured approach during the tensions between the two countries.

“Basically, the government can only do what it has done, which is to say, we look forward to the resumption of discussions. The Australian government is being very measured and low key in its reactions, which is I think the right way to be, but it is not going to start knuckling down to demands delivered on a log of claims presented by the Chinese embassy in Canberra," the former PM said.

Meanwhile, Beijing has said that Canberra should know what it needs to do to improve the relationship between both countries. According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese commerce minister Li Chengganga stated that Beijing has always upheld a pragmatic attitude when it comes to dealing with its trade partners. It is the Australian side, he said, which should know better what it needs to do in improving the ties.

(With inputs from ANI)

