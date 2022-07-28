Even before entering the Oval Office, incumbent President of the US Joe Biden had declared Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its blatant human rights abuses. Then, in January 2021, his administration released documents that testified that Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman (popularly known as MBS) was responsible for the brutal killing and dismembering of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. As days passed, so did expectations from the White House to bring MBS to justice.

Joe Biden had asserted “I would make it very clear we were not going to, in fact, sell more weapons to them. We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are. There's very little social redeeming value of the - in the present government in Saudi Arabia.

But on July 15, 2022, all expectations were shattered after cameras in Jeddah captured Biden fist bumping the Saudi Crown Prince. The gesture created headlines across the world. Washington Post was quick to label the incident as a “crass betrayal.” It soon became clear that it was 'oil' that directed the narrative. The meeting highlighted how political & economic realities - and the high global fuel prices - necessitated cooperation between the US and the Saudi Kingdom. There were other reasons for Biden's 360 too - America's desperate attempt to strengthen its position in the conflict-hit Middle East, and its promise to aid ally Israel in establishing diplomatic ties with Arabs.

MBS is currently on an official trip to Europe. On Thursday, he was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, despite robust criticism. It is the first time that the Saudi leader is visiting the continent in an official capacity since Jamal Khashoggi’s killing back in 2018. It also marks his first visit to the continent since Biden took office, thereby, affirming that his infamous fistbump opened gates for the monarch who was once tagged as ‘Khashoggi’s killer’ by European leaders.

Abraham Accords behind Biden's fistbump?

Experts opine that the Abraham Accords-which aim to normalise ties between Israel and Arab states- played an important role in Biden’s softening stance on the Kingdom. Both sides are the two pillars of America’s West Asia Policy and thus, nudged Biden to strengthen ties with Saudis. On top of that, it was the Iran factor that shaped the POTUS’ course of action. With no date in sight for Tehran’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal, the US seems to perceive its adversary-Riyadh-as an easier option to strengthen its position in the Middle East.

Or is it Oil Politics?

For weeks before POTUS was set to visit Saudi Arabia, White House officials had reiterated that oil was never on the agenda. However, as Biden set foot in Saudi Arabia, things became clearer. Speaking at a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council, he asserted that all the oil-supplying nations had agreed on the need to ensure “adequate supplies to meet global needs”, adding he was looking “forward to seeing what’s coming in the coming months.” Later, the White House released a statement lauding Saudi Arabia’s role in encouraging the OCEP+, which it is heading this year, to bolster the supply of oil.

America was left in an unprecedented crisis after it boycotted Russian hydrochemicals vis-a-vis President Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked” war of attrition against Ukraine. Helming West’s retaliation against Moscow, the US significantly slashed the import of Russian crude oil. But, the move had serious repercussions on American markets, which saw fuel prices skyrocketing in a historic first. Amidst dropping approval ratings, Biden visited the kingdom that has the largest oil production capacity in the world.

Interestingly, French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in June warned Biden that OPEC’s two largest oil producers-UAE and Saudi-are already at their maximum outputs. According to US News, Macron said the UAE leader confided in him two things. “One, I am at maximum” oil output levels, amounting to the UAE’s “complete commitment” in this area. “Second, he told me the Saudis can increase a little bit,” about 150,000 barrels a day or “a little more,” he added. Macron then clearly emphasised that both the countries didn’t have “huge capacities” that could be activated in less than six months.

