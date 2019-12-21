Hassan Rouhani Concludes 2-day Japan Visit, Seeks Economic Support

Under pressure of the US imposed sanctions, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani concluded his two-day trip to Japan to seek economic support from Tokyo. Rouhani is the first President of the Islamic state to visit Japan in 20 years and his trip came after violent protests that took place in a country that has been hit by the US imposed sanctions over the Islamic state's nuclear programme.

Rouhani concludes two-day japan visit

According to reports, Rouhani said that he was in a closed-door meeting with Japanese business leaders during which he desired to further strengthen relations between Iran and Japan. The Iranian leader went on to berate the US imposed sanctions that came into effect after Donald Trump backed out of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

According to reports, Rouhani had asked Japan and a few other countries to lend their support in order to help Iran's economy. The Iranian leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which he said that his country would accept any offer that can help increase trade with special emphasis on the energy sector and also to help increase exports and sales of oil.

Attempt to resolve Iran's nuclear impasse

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Japan on December 20 for a two-day visit amid heightened tension between Tehran and Washington. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Rouhani to resolve Iran’s nuclear impasse with the United States after Washington pulled out from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said that Tokyo continued to support diplomatic efforts for easing tensions in the Middle East. According to media reports, Rouhani had planned to tell Abe that his regime would not oppose the deployment of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces in the Middle East after it had rejected the presence of foreign forces in the region fearing insecurity for oil and shipping. But Tokyo won’t be part of a US-led coalition to ensure maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, the Iranian President said that the country was ready to hold nuclear talks with the United States on the condition that they lift the “unlawful” sanctions. Rouhani, referring to his recent visit to New York, claimed that he was ready to have a meeting within an hour of the lifting of all sanctions but the US wanted to hold the meeting first and then lift sanctions.

Rouhani said, "I hereby announce that whenever the United States is ready to lift all illegal and unjust sanctions, Iran and P5+1 leaders will meet right away, and we have no problem in this regard". Iran had been adamant on its demand to lift sanctions to return to nuclear talks with P5+1, the five permanent members of United Nations Security Council plus Germany.

(With inputs from agencies)