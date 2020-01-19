Haute Couture's Jean Paul Gaultier Announces Retirement, Netizens Wish Him Luck

The fashion mogul, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture's designer announced his retirement on January 17 after completing nearly half a century in the industry. The 67-year-old's 50th-anniversary show which is scheduled to take place at the Théatre du Châtelet on January 22 during Paris Fashion Week will be Gaultier's 'last'. He posted on Twitter about the same and said “Haute Couture will continue” with some other concept.

This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. pic.twitter.com/PJCC53K4tm — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020

Fans call him 'legend'

With the designer's retirement announcement, the internet users and especially his fans posted images of his 'iconic dresses' and also referred to him as a 'legend'. Others also said that 'as long as he makes perfume I'm okay'. Few internet users also pointed out that 'he looks so young' while the majority wished him luck and happiness for his future endeavours. One of the Twitter users also said that she will 'love' Gaultier always.

OMG 😢 an icon. The man responsible for this look. pic.twitter.com/7fEW5B2sfD — Jennifer (@Her_Masterpiece) January 18, 2020

Congratulations to Mr. Gaultier who gave us sexy & unique fashion for decades! May he always succeed & be willing to keep inspiring many new artists with his bright, imaginative, beautiful & colorful mind in this lifetime! pic.twitter.com/wZIe2K5Me8 — VERONICA like the Archie comics, my sister's idea! (@veronic16912774) January 17, 2020

As long as he doesn’t stop making perfume. #forevermyfavorite. pic.twitter.com/vWLqdpMClK — Hillary Dabbs (@hill_dabbs) January 17, 2020

Roughly 30 Years ago... early variation of @Madonna’s Blond Ambition Tour costume. Color was later altered. pic.twitter.com/DJoSeFepJU — Physical Media Forever🎞💿 (@JackMediaSlave) January 17, 2020

50 years of his career? 😳 How? He looks so young. 🤩 A legend — norvina (@norvina1) January 18, 2020

Love you always!:) — みーくん/Mikun;) (@prorsum13) January 17, 2020

Good luck kisses — Badidou Boualem (@BadidouBoualem2) January 17, 2020

Fashion Icon!!!👑❤️ So happy I had experienced your exhibition "The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk”. Masterpieces from start to finish. The most beautiful fashion exhibition I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/S3SV1JrMKp — Piscean (@JustMe_AbFab76) January 18, 2020

ゴルチエ 、、Mr.Gaultier, Oh my gosh... Can’t believe... You give me a lot. Art , history, technology, gender , creativity, and many friends through love for you. This My best pic with you in Tokyo... pic.twitter.com/ynaaoIz81v — HANA (@egg_hana) January 18, 2020

Ahh to bad I can't go the 22th.. Thank you mister Gaultier for everything🙏🏻 — 🇳🇱🎶Miss Nini🎶 🇳🇱 (@MwChiznitsjenko) January 17, 2020

