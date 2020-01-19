The Debate
Haute Couture's Jean Paul Gaultier Announces Retirement, Netizens Wish Him Luck

Rest of the World News

The fashion mogul, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture's designer announced his retirement on January 17 after completing nearly half a century in the industry.

The fashion mogul, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture's designer announced his retirement on January 17 after completing nearly half a century in the industry. The 67-year-old's 50th-anniversary show which is scheduled to take place at the Théatre du Châtelet on January 22 during Paris Fashion Week will be Gaultier's 'last'. He posted on Twitter about the same and said “Haute Couture will continue” with some other concept. 

Fans call him 'legend'

With the designer's retirement announcement, the internet users and especially his fans posted images of his 'iconic dresses' and also referred to him as a 'legend'. Others also said that 'as long as he makes perfume I'm okay'. Few internet users also pointed out that 'he looks so young' while the majority wished him luck and happiness for his future endeavours. One of the Twitter users also said that she will 'love' Gaultier always. 

