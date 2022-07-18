Last Updated:

Hawaii: Colossal Wave Crashes Sea-side Wedding, Video Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Hawaii: Sea-side nuptials have become a modern-day trend. While such weddings give the guests the pleasure of enjoying the sea breeze, there are hazards.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Hawaii

Image: Twitter/Theweatherboy


Sea-side nuptials have become a modern-day trend. While such weddings give the guests the pleasure of enjoying the sea breeze and watching ceremonies alongside scintillating waves, there is a major hazard- the uncontrolled nature of the ocean. Recently, one wedding in the US state of Hawaii was hampered after gigantic waves crashed the scene, sweeping away everything that came in its way.

The incident took place in Kailua-Kona- a town on the west coast of Hawaii Island. The video that is now being circulated online shows several guests attending a wedding party when a huge wave from the sea, breaching a stone wall, crashes into the venue. As it drenches all the furniture and food, guests are seen running to save themselves. A scene of panic is created immediately, with attendants screaming in disappointment.

Originally posted by a user named k.e.n_n.y.b, the 1-minute clip is being widely circulated across all social media platforms. It has also triggered a wide range of responses from netizens across the globe. On Twitter user wrote, “No mention of climate change and sea level rise, smh." pointing out that global warming has triggered a rise in ocean water. Meanwhile, another user on Instagram quipped, "Now, that's quite an adventure."  Another joked, "Singles and unmarried guys: Hold my beer." Many also prayed for the safety and well-being of those present.

READ | Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7 was '100% preventable'

Multiple beaches have been shut

It is pertinent to note that colossal waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic," as reported by SFGATE. Meanwhile, the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet. Notably, it has shut down multiple beaches. The weather services have predicted high waves to persist into Monday with some low-lying areas of the islands likely to be inundated by water, the weather service said. 

READ | Ezra Miller's Hawaii arrest footage surfaces; actor claims 'amendment rights' before cops
READ | NTSB to investigate after 6 hurt in Hawaii helicopter crash
READ | Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water
First Published:
COMMENT