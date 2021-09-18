Hawaii's 'Stairway To Heaven' Likely To Be Demolished Soon Over Trespassing Concerns

The iconic Haiku Stairs in Hawaii, locally known as the 'Stairway to Heaven,' might be demolished shortly under a proposal authorised by Honolulu's mayor this week, putting an end to a decades-long battle over the landmark in Oahu. The journey through the staircase along the Koolau Mountains' crest in Hawaii, climbs almost 2,800 feet. The 3,922-step walk is famous among visitors and trek enthusiasts, regardless of the fact that it has been formally restricted to the people since 1987.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi of Honolulu claimed it was "improper" to have a famous tourist attraction so close to private property. As per the Huffpost website, previously this week, Blangiardi said in a statement that the administration had been listening to the several convincing reasons and respect all the input and feedback obtained from all over the Haiku Stairs issue. He further stated that the importance of the staircase to a specific community is very well understood but concerns like trespassing, personal injury, introduction to non-native species, and general public safety must be addressed.

Hawaii's 'Stairway To Heaven' is a 'possible risk'

News agency AP reported that last Monday, the Honolulu City Council unanimously passed a measure calling for the removal of the staircases, citing them as a possible risk. Nearly, ninety-three persons were seen attempting to enter the staircase during a 10-day timeframe in March.

The mayor said that he concurred with the city council of Honolulu on the staircase removal and has planned to proceed with the costly demolition procedure. The project has already received a $1 million budget from local authorities. According to the Honolulu Civil Beat website, the city spent roughly $1 million in tax funding to renovate the staircase and hundreds of thousands of US dollars for the security expenses. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is currently in charge of the staircase.

The announcement has disappointed and saddened many supporters of the stairwell's preservation. Vernon Ansdell, president of the advocate group Friends of Haiku Stairs' informed Civil Beat that he will continue to resist the proposals to demolish the stairwell.

As per Civil Beat, the steps were constructed by the US Navy during World War II to allow admission to a military radio station, and later, they became popular with visitors during the 1970s period. Trekkers were given permission to witness the greatest Hawaiian view by the Coast Guard at the time, which was in charge of the path. The Coast Guard blocked the staircase in 1987 after receiving reports of destruction and trash, but even the prospect of a $1,000 fine didn't discourage determined hikers to ascend the 'Stairway to Heaven.'

(Image: @Touristlink/Instagram)