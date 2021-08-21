Last Updated:

HCNR Leaders Meet Afghan Politicians And Leaders; Discuss Situation, Safety Of Citizens

Afghanistan's National Reconciliation chairman Dr Adbullah Abdullah on Saturday informed that he met Afghan leaders and politicians in the last few days. 

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: Twitter - @DrabdullahCE


In a major development amid the Afghanistan crisis, the country's National Reconciliation chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday, 21 August 2021, informed that he met Afghan leaders and politicians in the last few days. Taking to Twitter, Abdullah stated that he was also joined by Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai and they discussed the current situation in the country. Dr Abdullah further informed that they also discussed ways to provide the right security for the people of Afghanistan, mainly Kabul. 

Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai meet Afghan leaders and politicians 

The two leaders were also joined by some members of the Afghan Parliament and women activists at his residence. In addition, the meeting was also attended by elders, religious scholars, representatives and commanders of Panjshir Province at Abdullah's residence in Kabul.

READ | Taliban leaders meet Ex-President Hamid Karzai, Abdullah amid impasse over govt formation

National Reconciliation leaders meet Kabul's Taliban governor 

In another update, Dr Abdullah also informed that he and former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai also met Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Taliban for Kabul. The two leaders have urged the Taliban to ensure the security of the citizens of Kabul whilst also ensuring that the life, property and dignity of the citizens should be prioritised. The Taliban governor has therefore assured security to the people of Kabul. 

READ | Ex-Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat pledges allegiance to Taliban: Report

Taliban chief arrives in Kabul for government transition talks 

On Saturday, Taliban's chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who will likely become the country's president, reached Kabul for talks with former president Hamid Karzai and National Reconciliation chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah. The two leaders are expected to hold talks with Baradar for a 'peaceful transition' of power in the war-torn country. However, on Friday, sources had informed that no official announcement will be made before August 31. Sources stated that the Taliban's lead negotiator Anas Haqqani had told the Afghan govt interlocutor that the insurgent group had a deal with the US to do nothing until the final withdrawal date. 

READ | Taliban's 'Prez face' Abdul Ghani Baradar reaches Kabul for final govt transition talks
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND