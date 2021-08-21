HCNR Leaders Meet Afghan Politicians And Leaders; Discuss Situation, Safety Of Citizens

In a major development amid the Afghanistan crisis, the country's National Reconciliation chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday, 21 August 2021, informed that he met Afghan leaders and politicians in the last few days. Taking to Twitter, Abdullah stated that he was also joined by Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai and they discussed the current situation in the country. Dr Abdullah further informed that they also discussed ways to provide the right security for the people of Afghanistan, mainly Kabul.

Along with HE @KarzaiH, in last few days we met with Afghan leaders & politicians. We discussed the current situation, & ways of helping to provide the right security for the people of Afghanistan, especially for the citizens of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/9xEIyziz2q — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 21, 2021

Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai meet Afghan leaders and politicians

The two leaders were also joined by some members of the Afghan Parliament and women activists at his residence. In addition, the meeting was also attended by elders, religious scholars, representatives and commanders of Panjshir Province at Abdullah's residence in Kabul.

Along with HE @KarzaiH we met some members of the Afghan Parliament, & women activists in my residence. We discussed the current situation, & ways of helping to protect the life & property of the people, & provide the right security for them. pic.twitter.com/hYSUxhnLGU — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 21, 2021

We met with the elders, religious scholars, representatives & commanders of Panjshir Province in my residence in Kabul. We discussed the current developments in the country, & ways of supporting peace & stability. pic.twitter.com/RVE4WfIiyU — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 21, 2021

National Reconciliation leaders meet Kabul's Taliban governor

In another update, Dr Abdullah also informed that he and former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai also met Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Taliban for Kabul. The two leaders have urged the Taliban to ensure the security of the citizens of Kabul whilst also ensuring that the life, property and dignity of the citizens should be prioritised. The Taliban governor has therefore assured security to the people of Kabul.

Today along with HE @KarzaiH, we met with Mr Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Taliban for Kabul. We discussed the security of the citizens of Kabul, & reiterated that protecting the life, property & dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritised. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3muuF1TOak — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 21, 2021

Today along with HE @KarzaiH, we met with Mr Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Taliban for Kabul. We discussed the security of the citizens of Kabul, & reiterated that protecting the life, property & dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritised. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3muuF1TOak — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 21, 2021

Taliban chief arrives in Kabul for government transition talks

On Saturday, Taliban's chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who will likely become the country's president, reached Kabul for talks with former president Hamid Karzai and National Reconciliation chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah. The two leaders are expected to hold talks with Baradar for a 'peaceful transition' of power in the war-torn country. However, on Friday, sources had informed that no official announcement will be made before August 31. Sources stated that the Taliban's lead negotiator Anas Haqqani had told the Afghan govt interlocutor that the insurgent group had a deal with the US to do nothing until the final withdrawal date.