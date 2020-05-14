Australia: 'Healing Church' Fined $150,000 For Selling Bleach As Cure For COVID-19

A ‘healing church’ that reportedly promoted a solution containing industrial bleach as a cure for the deadly coronavirus has been fined more than $150,000 for multiple unlawful advertising offenses. According to an international media report, the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) was being flogged on the church’s website as ‘water purification drops’ and claimed it could cure COVID-19, HIV, cancer, acne and diabetes. However, an investigation found that the liquid contained sodium chlorine, a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant.

As per reports, on May 13, Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said that the Australian chapter of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing had been fined for selling and promoting a solution containing sodium chloride, a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant. The TGA in a reported statement also said that the use of solution presented a serious health risk and can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalisation.

READ: Australia's Minister Says China's Meat Import Ban Unrelated To COVID-19 Investigation

Church leaders even wrote to US Prez

Furthermore, the Australian watchdog also claimed that the church had used a medical practitioner to endorse the product and it had a testimonial from someone who supported using it. The investigation reportedly also revealed that the Genesis II church US leader, Mark Grenon even wrote to the US President Donald Trump just days before he claimed disinfectant could be a coronavirus cure.

Though MMS has still not removed the products from its website, they have, however, updated the site and said that those seeking ‘miracle cures should pray to The Lord for healing and guidance’. Moreover, the website also said those seeking the bleach solution and other products urgently could add a $5 express shipping voucher to their online shopping basket to jump to the front of the queue.

READ: China Cuts Australian Beef Imports Amid Virus Tension

A disclaimer on the site reads, "Our products, their descriptions and other information posted here are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease, and any apparent reference to same is inadvertent and purely coincidental”.

It further also reads, “We do not believe in miracle cures, but in healthy, wholesome living and good nutrition to keep the temple of our souls, our bodies, clean and free of harmful chemicals and poisons”.

(Image: mmsaustralia/Website)

READ: Australian Treasurer Tested For Virus With Cough

READ: Australia: Victorians Allowed To Host Five Guests As State Eases Lockdown Measures