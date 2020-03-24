Ireland: Health Workers Greeted With Applause As They Enter Convenience Store | Watch

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and claim lives around the world, doctors, nurses and medical assistants are working round the clock to treat the patients. Their hard work and sacrifice are now being honoured by authorities around the globe. A video is doing rounds on the internet that was captured in the supermarket in Northern Ireland which shows people praising and applauding the health workers and welcoming them with flowers as they entered the store.

Tesco greets NHS staff

Through the video, it can be seen NHS staff entering a Tesco supermarket in Belfast, that opened on Sunday, March 22 so that health workers could buy supplies without the presence of other members of the public. Tesco staff members gathered near the entrance of the store and heartily welcomed the health workers with a huge round of applause. In the video, it can be seen some people even handed out flowers and bouquets.

The 50 seconds video was originally shared on Facebook by Michaela Osborne and it has managed to garner 13K views with 2.9K comments and 33K shares. Health workers around the world are working overtime to treat COVID-19 patients, as per reports.

A user wrote, " A huge thank you to you and all your colleagues for serving the nation". Another wrote, "Fantastic well-done tesco". Another commented, "Wonderful gestureWe as nurses, doctors and allied health professionals in the nhs rarely have appreciation.Thank you Tesco.Thank you everyone in the fight against Covid-19.Please stay home!!"

4000 nurses and 500 doctors decided to come out of retirement to assist those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in UK, as per international media reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, March 22, said that the number of deaths and infections in the UK were continuously rising adding that they cannot ‘disguise or sugarcoat the threat' of novel coronavirus COVID-19. He also said the current situation in the country was similar to what was in Italy two or three weeks ago. This comes as the UK reported 6,650 cases of infections and 335 deaths.

