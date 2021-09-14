Healthcare System In Afghanistan On Verge Of Collapse, Warn Aid Groups

Prolonged war, dearth of natural resources and years of political instability had jeopardised Afghanistan's healthcare system even before the Taliban seized power. Now, a recently published op-ed in the New York Times has disclosed that the country’s medical infrastructure could completely crumble if international donors continue to retract funds and aids. Notably, an impending fourth wave of coronavirus is not the only threat to the Central Asian state, Afghanistan also tops the list of deaths related to rheumatic heart diseases.

Soon after the Taliban takeover, the World Bank and other international organisations froze USD600 million in health care aid, endangering millions of lives and deepening the health crisis in the war-ravaged country. Additionally, the US administration is also struggling to dispose of the designated funds to a country, which is now governed by ministers designated as ‘terrorists’ by the country’s Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI). If the withdrawal pattern continues and World Bank grants are not restored immediately, health care services in 31 of the 34 provinces of the country could end, American journalist Apoorva Mandavilli wrote in her opinion piece quoting humanitarian groups.

'Sehatmandi' project under threat

It is imperative to note that roughly two-thirds of Afghanistan's health care services are a part of Sehatmandi, which is a US$600 million project funded by the World Bank in collaboration with other international players including the European Union, the United States amongst others. It is equally overwhelming to medics, who are scrounging opportunities to exit the country and people who are already bettered by coronavirus contagion. This comes as the Taliban's atrocities on medics have surged. Recently, a doctor, who is also a social activist, from Afghanistan uncovered the Taliban's reality. In a video message accessed by Republic Media Network, the woman claimed that Taliban terrorists stormed into her house and abducted her brother. The incident took place in Kandahar when dozens of armed Taliban extremists forcefully entered the social activist's house and assaulted her. Taliban also took away her younger brother Habib Rahman, she claimed.

"Last night Taliban came to our home without knocking at the door. However, no former government officials are here at our home. Is this public amnesty? Then why do they attack women and children at homes? They took my little brother Habib Rahman. When I said I would not let them take him. They hit me and took my phone. I asked them to give me my phone back but they refused," the teary social activist said.

File Image: AP