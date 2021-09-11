Hear This Woman Activist From Kabul Shut Down A Taliban Sympathiser, Reveal Its Atrocities

A woman activist from Kabul on Friday exposed a Taliban sympathiser who was claiming that the women protested for one day in Kabul against the Taliban just to paint the terrorist group in a negative light before the global community, for propaganda purposes. The Taliban on Tuesday had announced their cabinet of 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' and did not include a single woman in the set-up and also abolished the Ministry of Women's Affairs. This led to widespread protests in different parts of Afghanistan with women demanding their rightful representation in all walks of life.

Speaking on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the woman activist, whose identity was withheld due to the threat speaking out would pose to her, narrated the current reality of the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and slammed pro-Taliban political analyst Nazar Mutmaeen.

"Afghan womens' actions, their thoughts, their hijabs are under the control of the Taliban. They don't allow women to go outside alone. I don't know those who say that women can walk freely, they can go outside. It's all lie. Taliban also have kept out our social media under the scanner so that we cannot report the reality. They are afraid if we report the reality on social media," she said.

"Their actions, their thoughts are all under the control of the Taliban. I as a writer, poet, and musician my action, my thought my everything is under the control of the Taliban. Taliban beat their own women, I saw from my own eyes that they beat Afghan girls walking in the streets just because of hairclothes. Taliban does not want glamourous hijab, they want Talibani hijab. We have so many cases nowadays in Kabul, these are really concerning," added the woman activist from Kabul.

Taliban argues 'no need to induct women in cabinet'

Earlier, during an interview with Afghanistan's news channel TOLOnews, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi slammed the idea of inducting women into the cabinet.

When the interviewer asked him what was the fault of women which prevented them from becoming Ministers, the Taliban leader responded, "You tell me what is the benefit of having a woman minister? Why select women when men can do the job?" In the same programme, Hashimi claimed that women protesters don't represent all women of the war-torn country. Moreover, he opined that women should be restricted to giving birth and educating children on Islamic ethics.

(Image Credits: AP/Republic World)