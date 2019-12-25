Heartwarming Gesture Of Double Your Bill Challenge Becomes Internet Sensation

Nqobile Mseleku, 38 was with her husband at a restaurant in Durban last week and decided to surprise the waiter by doubling the bill in the form of a tip. According to the reports, she went with her husband and left extra along with the bill on December 24. She posted it on her personal facebook page and her friends responded it with interest. She then decided to share it on Facebook page #ImStaying and it suddenly went viral. South Africans across the country have taken the tip challenge on their respective social media pages over the festive season under the hashtag #TipChallenge. She further said that if this makes people happy then this double the bill challenge will go a long way.

'Double the bill challenge' trends

The double the bill challenge has become a trend with Leah Chester-Browne taking up the challenge on Tuesday and doubled her bill to create an R380 tip. Another South African, JP Dednam doubled his bill at the Ocean Basket in Kyalami on Tuesday giving a tip of R685. He said it was a privilege to follow this awesome trend. Meanwhile, an Amazon delivery man’s surprise and celebratory jig after finding food and drinks outside a house in Wilmington in Delaware have gone viral. It has been viewed over 12 million times on Facebook. In the video, the man can be seen putting the Amazon package outside her home's front door before moving on to find a basket full of goodies placed by her.

The woman at whose house the man was set to deliver the package had already left the treat for him, in an expression of gratitude. According to international media, the man dancing outside the main door at Kathy Ouma's home is identified as Karim Ahmad-Reed who was captured on the Ring doorbell camera last week. Ouma later posted the video on Facebook which instantly drew massive attention. In the video, he can be heard saying with excitement that it is a nice and sweet gesture.

