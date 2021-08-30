'Heartwarming': Hedgehog Stuck In A Drain Rescued; Netizens Applaud Efforts

Every day millions of photos and videos are shared on different social media platforms. Some of them are too adorable to watch, while some are enough to turn a lad emotional. In a heartwarming gesture, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS), on August 24, shared a video showing a challenging rescue operation of a hedgehog, a spiny mammal, from a drain. In the two-minute-long video shared on the Facebook page of the Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, it said that the Non-profit organisation were received a call on August 23 after a resident spotted a hedgehog stuck in a drain running across their car park.

The organisation said that rescue officers Trevor Weeks MBE and Kristy Sayer attended the site. They found residents trying to break into the drain with little luck. According to the Facebook post of the Non-profit organisation, the officer found the drain which was made from concrete blocks run horizontally across the car park with a narrow slit along the top to drain water. The drain was over 100 metres in length. "There was no obvious way the hedgehog could get in from the car park and rescuers and residents were baffled by how the hedgehog got inside," said the organisation in a statement released on the social media site.

Remarkable rescue operation

Rescue officers finally saved the tiny creature

The post went on to say, "After assessing the situation, East Sussex WRAS asking for assistance from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service as the hedgehog was showing signs of distress and discomfort, unable to turn round in the narrow and shallow gap."

However, after facing severe hardships, the officers engaged in the rescue operation finally saved the tiny creature. The officer found that the hedgehog was very dirty and dehydrated and had lost weight too. Later, the hedgehog was taken back to WRAS's Casualty Care Centre at Whitesmith near Lewes where it was examined and his limbs were checked for any damage. Other than bruising the hedgehog seemed fine, said the NGO. "The hedgehog was bedded down and will be monitored for any lasting damage and then rehabilitated back to the wild once more mature and a suitable release site is found close by," read the post.

Netizens hail the rescuers

Since being shared on August 24, the video has garnered a good response among the netizens. The social media users filled the comment section with applauds and congratulatory messages for the officers involved in the rescue mission. "Thank you to everyone involved in that rescue. It doesn’t matter how small the creature, they all deserve a chance. How incredibly compassionate," one of the netizens applauded the efforts of officers.

"There is something especially heartwarming and moving about watching all those lovely hardworking men caring enough to save the life of a tiny little creature like this baby hedgehog. Thank you guys so very much! You are all heroes," commented the other Facebook user. "Thank you so much for helping our little prickly friend," commented the third user.

(Image Credit: East Sussex WRAS Facebook)