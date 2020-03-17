Heavy Stress May Decrease Life Span By 2.8 Years, Say Researchers

In a recent study, it has been found that undergoing a lot of pressure may decrease your life span by 2.8 years. The researchers have found that life expectancy is not only influenced by traditional lifestyle-related risk factors, but also by factors related to a person's quality of life, such as heavy stress. The study, which was published in the journal BMJ Open, was based on the data collected from men and women between the age group of 25 to 74 in the Finnish National. The rate of mortality was followed until the end of 2014.

For the study, the researchers calculated the effects of multiple risk factors, including lifestyle-related ones, to the life expectancy of men and women. One of the study researcher Tommi Harkanen from the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Finland said, "Before, life expectancy has usually been assessed based on only a few sociodemographic background factor groups, such as age, sex, and education. In this study, we wanted to assess the impact of several factors to a person's life expectancy, so we could compare their effects."

In order to understand the study in great depth, the researchers calculated the life expectancies by changing the values of each risk factor at a time and keeping the values of other factors constant. Only the Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, and cholesterol levels were allowed to be changed when the values related to lifestyle factors were changed. The researchers found that the biggest causes of less life expectancy for 30-year-old men are smoking and diabetes. Smoking takes 6.6 years and diabetes 6.5 years out of their life expectancy. Being under heavy stress shortens their life expectancy by 2.8 years, the study revealed. Apart from this, the researchers also revealed that a lack of physical exercise strongly reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men -- by 2.4 years.

Fruits increase life expectancy

Contrary to this, the consumption of plenty of fruits and vegetables could increase life expectancy. It has been found that eating fruits increase life span by 1.4 years and eating vegetables by 0.9 years. The same factors impacted the life expectancy of both men and women. According to the researchers, differences between the life expectancies of men and women are largely due to risk factors that can be changed.

