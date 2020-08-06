Herbivores Face Greater Threat Of Extinction Than Predators: Study

Herbivores face a greater risk of extinction than predators, a new study has found. The study which was published in journal Science Advances discovered that herbivores have suffered a higher extinction rate over the past 50,000 years compared to other parts of the food web. Conducted on 24,500 mammals, birds and reptiles, it found that the threat continues even today.

However, the findings of the study came in contrast to the beliefs, based on anecdotal evidence, that predators were more vulnerable to extinction due to extensive home range and slow population growth rate. For the purpose of research, researchers looked at modern-day extinction patterns in herbivores, omnivores and predators in mammals, birds and reptiles at different levels of the food web. Following analysis on species from the late Pleistocene epoch, they examined how body size and position in the food web, affected the threat status among 22,166 living species.

'Plant eaters are most threatened'

In the aftermath of the research, they found that plant-eaters were the most threatened with over one-quarter of present-day herbivores under threat of extinction. In addition, it also found that but human activities in the past have led to the loss of food and habitat, eventually leading to extinction.

"The results were somewhat shocking Our highly publicized and fraught relationship with predatory animals such as lions and wolves has led to the unfounded perception that we are losing predators more than any other trophic group." Trisha Atwood, an ecologist at Utah State University and the first author of the study.

In addition, the study also identified scavengers, like vultures, crows etc and animals that primarily eat fish, such as seabirds, as having a heightened risk of extinction. However, researchers wrote that the for reptile herbivores, such as turtles, and large herbivores, like elephants faced the highest threat.

