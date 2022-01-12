Here Are World’s Greatest Threats For 2022; And No, COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not At The Top

While the world battles the unprecedented upsurge of the novel coronavirus for the third year in a row with mounting caseload globally driven by the new highly complex and mutated B.1.1.529 Omicron, the 2022 World Economic Forum Global Risks Perception Survey released on Tuesday does not list it as the ‘number 1’ threat to the humanity in 2022. According to the WEF’s 2022 Global Risks Report, the biggest long-term threat facing the world is the climate change crisis which is feared to have potentially the most severe and dire impact on the world over the next decade. Climate-related disasters kill an average of 60,000 global population per year, and account for over 0.1 percent of global deaths, according to data.

Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany last year. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. [Credit: AP]

Several countries in the world have witnessed extreme weather and climatic disasters due to the climate change impacts in 2021, including the devastating flash floods in Germany witnessed for the first time in 60 years that rendered 100,000 without basic amenities like electricity. An estimated 580 wildfires ravaged swathes of Greece, one of the strongest hurricanes ‘Ida’ that hit the US east coast in August that incurred a loss of $145 billion, third costliest on record, deadly storm Filomena that levelled infrastructure in southern and Central Spain, an extremely severe and destructive cyclonic storm Tauktae made landfall in India.

'It is not too late for governments..'

In its 17th edition report of the world’s biggest threats, WEF noted that while climate change remains the biggest threat worldwide, extreme weather due to climate change is the second biggest with serious short-term risks. Loss of biodiversity was listed as the third. “Failure to act on climate change could shrink global GDP by one-sixth. It is not too late for governments and businesses to act on the risks they face and to drive an innovative, determined and inclusive transition that protects economies and people,” said Peter Giger, Group Chief Risk Officer, Zurich Insurance Group in the WEF report.

The WEF urged the countries to draft the policies that shape the agenda to combat climate change in the upcoming years. It asked the leaders of the global economies to launch the coordinated multi-stakeholder response and ensure the transition to their net-zero goals. Leaders from countries worldwide gathered last year at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow in November to pledge action against the climate change threat and pledged their own individual emissions reduction targets. Short terms goals such as halving emissions by 2030 to achieve net-zero by 2050 were also pledged in addition to phasing down the use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.