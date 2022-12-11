Here Is What Russian Arms Dealer Bout Told Brittney Griner When They Met During Exchange

The Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was exchanged for Brittney Griner in a prison swap, said that when he met the basketball player at the tarmac, he wished her luck. Viktor Bout was giving an interview to Russia Today. In the interview he said that she seemed "positively inclined" towards him. “You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness,” the arms dealer added.

His return to Russia is being celebrated in Russian media, whilst Brittney Griner's release is causing some debate in the US. Many Americans are asking, why didn't the US pursue Paul Wheelan's release in exchange of Viktor Bout. Paul Wheelan is a former marine and a veteran of the Iraq war. In December of 2018, he flew to Moscow to attend the wedding of a friend he had known in the Marine Corps. Few days after his arrival in Russia, he was arrested in his hotel and charged with espionage. He was apparently in possession of a flash drive containing classified Russian information. Wheelan was put on trial and then he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Controversy in America over the prisoner swap

Many in America, especially Conservatives are asking that what does it say about their country when a basketball player, who was arrested because she could not live without her hashish, is more important than a marine and former war veteran, who quite possibly could also be a spy who was serving his country when he was in Russia. Paul Wheelan spoke to a CNN reporter from his penal colony in Russia, where he is being held. "I have to say, I'm greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release. Especially, as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up. I was arrested for a crime that never occured," he said. So Brittney Griner was arrested for a crime she did commit and Wheelan claims he was arrested for a crime he didn't even commit.

American conservatives are angry at Democrats because if Wheelan did commit the crime he is being accused of, he is an American hero, who put his life at risk in a hostile nation. American conservatives believe that surely he should be the priority instead of a celebrity basketball player. Joe Biden has said that it was not a choice of which American to bring home. It isn't clear if this statement of Biden is accurate or not because NBC news, a news channel that is extremely pro-Biden, published a news article saying "the Kremlin gave Biden a choice of either Griner or Wheelan or none". This report was published by Andrea Mitchell, who has been in Washington covering the news for over 50 years.

Wowwww Russian media BRUTALLY mock the U.S. for trading Brittany Griner for Viktor Bout. And really, are they wrong?



pic.twitter.com/9zOK25x9WO — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 9, 2022

Oddly enough, this report was later taken down. The controversy over the prisoner swap has reached Russia as well, where Russian journalists are expressing bewilderment that Washington chose celebrity Griner, caught for carrying drugs which she intended to consume over Wheelan, a former Marine. In a Russian news channel, the journalist presenting a show remarked that Wheelan was not chosen because he is a man, he is white and he is straight.