Here's A Look At The Five Previous Winners Of The Person Of The Year

Youth climate activist was named the Person of the Year for 2019 by a leading international magazine. The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada. Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message, "listen to the scientists" to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.

Since 1927, TIME has named a Person of the Year and the magazine has stated that it picks the winner in terms of influence and importance. Have a look at the previous five winners.

1. The Ebola Caregivers - 2014

In 2014, the magazine decided to honour the health care workers, scientists, nurses, ambulance attendees, and others who fought the devastating Ebola virus outbreak in Africa. The magazine had five different covers featured Dr. Jerry Brown, a medical director in Monrovia, Liberia; Dr. Kent Brantly, the first American to be infected in the 2014 Ebola outbreak; Ella Watson-Stryker, a health promoter for Doctors Without Borders; Foday Gallah, an ambulance supervisor and Ebola survivor from Monrovia; and Salome Karwah, a trainee nurse from Liberia whose parents died of Ebola.

2. Angela Merkel - 2015

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel bagged the title for 2015. The magazine honoured the German Chancellor for the critical roles she played in managing the Greek debt crisis and the migrant crisis.

3. Donald Trump - 2016

US President Donald Trump was named Person of the Year in 2016. The magazine stated that for reminding America that demagoguery feeds on despair and that truth is only as powerful as the trust in those who speak it, for empowering a hidden electorate by mainstreaming its furies, Donald Trump is 2016 Person of the Year.

4. The Silence Breakers - 2017

The magazine honoured the many people kindled the anti-harassment 'Me Too' movement as the Person of the Year in 2017. In the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and other prominent men, millions of people shared their stories of abuse to draw attention to the issue.

5. The Guardians - 2018

In 2018, the magazine decided to honour all are journalists who were violently attacked or slapped with criminal charges in an apparent effort to silence the free press worldwide.

