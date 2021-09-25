Here's How The QUAD Summit Is Going To Pan Out For Climate Crisis

The first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit took place in the United States and the leaders have carried out discussions on various topics. The Quad Leaders Summit being hosted by the US, with countries like Australia, India, and Japan participating, the topic of climate change was bound to take the centre stage. The meeting held at the White House saw Joe Biden, PM Modi, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga announce a series of measures to tackle the ‘climate crisis’.

Following the meeting, the Quad leaders revealed that the issue of climate change has become an ‘urgent’ one. In a joint statement, the leaders said that the countries are now joining hands in order to tackle the looming crisis. “We have joined forces to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the urgency it demands,” the statement read. The quad leaders also revealed a series of measures to be taken in order to better the situation.

QUAD summit addresses ‘climate crisis’

According to the joint statement, the Quad countries will now work together to tackle the climate crisis. The four countries will take measures to achieve temperature limits as prescribed in the 2015 Paris Climate Deal, which is 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This is a major take on the climate situation as increasing temperature extremes have proven to be a huge problem all around the world.

“To this end, Quad countries intend to update or communicate ambitious NDCs by COP26 and welcome those who have already done so. Quad countries will also coordinate their diplomacy to raise global ambition, including reaching out to key stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Quad leaders also said that the work will be focused on climate ambition, clean-energy innovation and deployment, and climate adaptation, resilience and preparedness. While climate adaptation and preparedness remain vital, the efforts in clean-energy innovation will be looked upon by the whole world. The countries’ promise towards sustainable growth will be a positive for climate control.

Here’s how the QUAD summit will pan out for climate change

The statement revealed that the countries will begin taking joint actions towards achieving the same in 2020s while aiming at achieving global net-zero emissions by 2050. Furthermore, pursual of nationally appropriate sectoral decarbonization efforts, including decarbonizing shipping and port operations and the deployment of clean-hydrogen technology will help add responsibility to the global business sectors towards chipping into the efforts.

Furthermore, the leaders also said that the countries will try to create more clean-energy supply chains. The Quad countries will also be strengthening the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and climate information systems to add efficiency. The newly formed coalition and joint efforts promise better results in the fight against climate change as the Indo-pacific is a major contributor to the same. Being some of the most productive countries in terms of factories and shipping, the Quad leaders’ efforts will strengthen the defence against the crisis.

