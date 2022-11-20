Here's What Options US Has To Prevent Destructive Missile Strike From North Korea

North Korea has been conducting multiple missile tests ever since Kamala Harris visited the Korean peninsula. Japan estimates that North Korea's Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) have the capability of striking the US. According to South Korea's joint Chiefs of Staff, Kim Jong-Un's regime launched an ICBM from Pyongyang on Friday, at 10:15 a.m. local time. The missile covered 621 miles, towards the east and reached an altitude of 3,790 miles.

Japan's defence minister said that the ICBM missile could have a potential range of 9,321 miles (15,000kms). He added that the distance ICBM can travel depends on weight of the warhead, the heavier the warhead the more limited the range will be. Lighter the warhead, the more the range will be. However, a light warhead will cause less damage during strike and a heavy warhead will cause more damage during strike on target.

What can the US do to protect itself, in the unlikely event of an attack?

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the ICBM-class ballistic missile launched this time could have a range of over 15,000 km [approximately 9,321 miles] when calculated based on the flight distance of this ICBM. It depends on the weight of the warhead, but in that case, the U.S. mainland would be included in the range. So, what can the US do to protect its homeland, in the unlikely event of an actual strike on US, when Kim Jong-Un decides that a strike on US is necessary? The US has around 44 Ground Based interceptors (GBIs), which are located in Alaska and California. These GBIs are designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles from North Korea.

According to Steve Shinkel, a professor of air and space warcraft at the U.S. Naval War College, GBIs are a component of US' ground based midcourse defense system and they have a capability to intercept North Korean ballistic missiles, although, they do not have the ability to intercept ballistic missiles launched by Russia or China as they are more advanced. China and Russia have developed hypersonic glide vehicles, which move rapidly when they move towards their target, without maintaining a path that can be predicted, as a result of which, missile defence systems are unable to intercept them. Russia, US and China are the world leaders in hypersonic technology.