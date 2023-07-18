Here's World's Ranking Of Strongest Passport; Singapore Secures 1st, Know India's Rank

Curious about the world's most powerful passport in 2023? London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners on Tuesday published the World’s Passport Power Ranking report which ranks the strongest passports based on the exclusive data collected from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility,” according to the report. Each country's passport is ranked based on the total number of destinations that its holders can travel visa-free. This includes only 6 percent of the world’s countries whose citizens can travel with a visa on arrival to more than 70 percent of the global economy.

After evaluating the global passports, Henley & Partners concluded that Singapore now has the world’s most powerful passport, as it beat Japan off the top spot for the first time in five years. The Japanese passport has toppled to the third place, according to the latest ranking. "Singapore is now officially the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 192 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free," the report stated. It ranked Germany, Italy, and Spain in second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

Japanese passport holders, meanwhile joined those of six other nations — Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden in the third place with access to 189 destinations without a prior visa. The United States, on the other hand, continued its now decade-long slide down the index, plummeting two places to the eighth spot with access to just 184 destinations visa-free for the Americans. Both the UK and the US jointly held 1st place on the index nearly 10 years ago in 2014 but have been on a downward trajectory ever since.

So where does India stand?

Indian passport holders can travel to at least 59 destinations visa-free. This includes the countries Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mauritius, Macao, Maldives, Nepal, Thailand, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, and Uganda. India's passport ranked 85th in the world’s most powerful passport index in 2023. In 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the country ranked at 82nd, 84th, 85th, and 83rd respectively. India's neighbouring nation Afghanistan remained entrenched at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index. An Afghan passport allows a visa-free access score of just 27. This country was followed by Iraq (with a score of 29), and Syria (score of 30). The three passports were ranked as the "weakest" in the world.

United States' diminishing passport power

The United States has been witnessing the smallest increase in its score among other countries on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade. between 2013 and 2023, it secured visa-free access to just 12 additional destinations. Singapore, meanwhile has increased its score by 25 and has reached the top five places in the ranking over the past 10 years to the number one spot.